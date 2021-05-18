Logo
Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys LexinFintech Holdings, Cemex SAB de CV, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Sea, StoneCo, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Prince Street Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LexinFintech Holdings, Cemex SAB de CV, MercadoLibre Inc, Pan American Silver Corp, Ozon Holdings PLC, sells Sea, StoneCo, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, America Movil SAB de CV, Copa Holdings SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prince Street Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prince Street Capital Management LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prince Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prince+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prince Street Capital Management LLC
  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 774,500 shares, 18.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  2. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 420,000 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio.
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,500 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,500 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio.
  5. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 169,600 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.52%
New Purchase: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 1,029,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,060,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1346.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 89.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prince Street Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prince Street Capital Management LLC keeps buying
