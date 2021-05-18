Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys LexinFintech Holdings, Cemex SAB de CV, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Sea, StoneCo, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

- New Purchases: LX, CX, OZON,
- Added Positions: MELI, PAAS, FCX, DESP,
- Reduced Positions: STNE, CPA, BTG,
- Sold Out: SE, PBR.A, AMX, MBT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prince Street Capital Management LLC
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 774,500 shares, 18.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 420,000 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 13,500 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 37,500 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio.
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 169,600 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.52%
Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 1,029,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 1,060,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1346.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 89.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52.Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.8.
