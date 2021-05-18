Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp, Sells Tiffany, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, AbCellera Biologics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Falcon Edge Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp, Pioneer Merger Corp, Tattooed Chef Inc, sells Tiffany, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Edge Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Falcon Edge Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/falcon+edge+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 2,426,798 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,661 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01% Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 401,765 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 631,036 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 401,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,616,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 4,451,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 4,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,856,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 3,115,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp by 112.99%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,138,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 135.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 528,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 71.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 555,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 602,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.