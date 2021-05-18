Logo
Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp, Sells Tiffany, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, AbCellera Biologics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Falcon Edge Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp, Pioneer Merger Corp, Tattooed Chef Inc, sells Tiffany, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Edge Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Falcon Edge Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/falcon+edge+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Falcon Edge Capital LP
  1. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 2,426,798 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,661 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
  3. Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 401,765 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 631,036 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 401,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,616,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 4,451,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACXU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 4,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,856,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 3,115,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp by 112.99%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,138,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 135.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 528,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 71.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 555,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 602,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Falcon Edge Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Falcon Edge Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Falcon Edge Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Falcon Edge Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Falcon Edge Capital LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider