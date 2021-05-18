Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC Buys Genesco Inc, Kohl's Corp, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Sells Boingo Wireless Inc, L.B. Foster Co, AutoNation Inc

New Purchases: GCO, CCO,

Investment company Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Genesco Inc, Kohl's Corp, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, OneSpan Inc, sells Boingo Wireless Inc, L.B. Foster Co, AutoNation Inc, Globalstar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 1,475,050 shares, 17.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.03% Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) - 11,915,637 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% OneSpan Inc (OSPN) - 2,775,846 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.90% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 5,538,021 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 636,800 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Genesco Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.23 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 748,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.9. The stock is now traded at around $2.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 12,942,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 1,475,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 2,775,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.