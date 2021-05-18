HCSF Management, LLC Buys Modine Manufacturing Co, eHealth Inc, Sells PRGX Global Inc

For the details of HCSF Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcsf+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HCSF Management, LLC
- International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 1,599,502 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio.
- Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) - 1,350,000 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio.
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 212,409 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio.
- Ooma Inc (OOMA) - 743,819 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio.
- eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 154,324 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.84%
HCSF Management, LLC initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
HCSF Management, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 154,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)
HCSF Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.
