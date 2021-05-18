HCSF Management, LLC Buys Modine Manufacturing Co, eHealth Inc, Sells PRGX Global Inc

New Purchases: MOD,

MOD, Added Positions: EHTH,

EHTH, Sold Out: PRGX,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company HCSF Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Modine Manufacturing Co, eHealth Inc, sells PRGX Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCSF Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HCSF Management, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCSF Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcsf+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

International Money Express Inc (IMXI) - 1,599,502 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) - 1,350,000 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) - 212,409 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Ooma Inc (OOMA) - 743,819 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 154,324 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.84%

HCSF Management, LLC initiated holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCSF Management, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 154,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HCSF Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.