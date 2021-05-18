JS Capital Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Alphabet Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Discover Financial Services, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: SNOW, GOOG, PLTR, AGCB, KDP, RBLX, TWTR, FSII, GMTX, FTCH, OKTA, SMG, LUMN, KR, CDEV, DOOR, WST, AAPL, HA, USCR, DHR, MA, MRTX, PRTY, SUM, ENVA, HMHC, UAA, RIG, TCBI, MTSC, RGEN, CXW, BLL, ANSS, AMED, GSM, FPRX, RNG, NKE, MPWR, TGTX, PAYC, TRN, XELA, OLMA, ENDP, CRSP, BTU, AVYA, CPRT, TWST, NOW, NEO, XRX, WYNN, ROP, TSLA, UNH, TPC, FATE, ANGI, SALM, GWW, TYL, CSGP, RPTX, PINS, ARLP, ZS, AMD, SNAP, VREX, FRTA, MSCI, ADBE, RRD, LSCC, MBI, OCUL, ON, RARE, NGL, OPK, QUAD,
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 31.20% of the total portfolio.
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 3,315,064 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio.
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 8,345,940 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 517,256 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 312,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 312,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 934,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 399,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 339.13%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 70.28%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 75,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.
