JS Capital Management LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Alphabet Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Discover Financial Services, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company JS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Alphabet Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Discover Financial Services, Expedia Group Inc, JD.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, JS Capital Management LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/js+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JS Capital Management LLC
  1. Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 31.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 3,315,064 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 8,345,940 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.79%
  4. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 517,256 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
  5. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 312,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 312,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 934,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 399,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 339.13%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $226.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 70.28%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 75,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.



