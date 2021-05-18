PDT Partners, LLC Buys CNH Industrial NV, Bunge, Comerica Inc, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lyft Inc

- New Purchases: CNHI, BG, CMA, BRKS, HPE, DD, CFG, ALB, CTVA, KO, SNOW, SC, CDLX, U, FMC, ALGT, TWTR, APPS, FVRR, NJR, STAA, EDIT, APPN, NOVA, ZYME, JWN, TTD, BLI, AKBA, SRPT, JOE, SAH, SU, CPRT, INMD, AEO, ROAD, DXC, EMR, M, LAZ, SCHN, LBTYK, NTNX, VERI, ACN, MDRX, AVID, COO, BAP, CCK, XRAY, JBL, VRNS, CABO, Z, EAF, AVT, DRI, FBC, PVH, TRN, AL, OMF, MMI, AUDC, FLEX, GPI, INTU, KLAC, UHS, EVR, WLDN, CNK, XPEL, AZRE, CHWY, LMND, AMN, ANIK, COHU, DTE, FLS, MDT, OGE, PDCO, RBC, RHI, SJI, VSH, ATEC, IGT, BLMN, KPTI, ALLY, KNSL, GRWG, ATH, JHG, MGY, KRTX, CSTL, CRNC, HRTX, MTOR, OZK, BDC, BCO, CRS, CHE, ERIE, BEN, GATX, GES, KIRK, MDC, MHO, MERC, PKG, TJX, EVRG, CVLT, IOVA, FAF, BAH, RFP, AMCX, BCOV, GOGO, FGEN, DESP, TLRY, TLRY, TPTX, BCEL, SDC, AMP, CRL, PLCE, CYBE, HRB, HP, IMMR, MTB, MAN, NLS, OI, PHM, SBGI, VRNT, XRX, AROC, VRA, AGRO, HCA, CLVS, PARR, RCEL, ESPR, TSE, TRTN, FREQ, SITM, AIR, APT, AN, BANR, GIB, CNA, CBT, CGRN, CNP, CLH, CACC, DVN, WIRE, IT, GCO, GNTX, GTN, HNI, HOG, HWKN, HTLF, HUN, JW.A, KR, MDU, MOG.A, NVR, NAV, OIS, PRGO, REGN, RF, RAD, SSRM, SKYW, STN, SCS, TARO, TEX, GL, UMPQ, WSM, DAL, GLRE, DFS, NOG, ABUS, LEAF, HII, SHSP, GMED, NRC, FATE, FLXN, GCI, LE, RESN, VKTX, PJT, TPB, MRUS, ATKR, GOLF, AQB, OBNK, MESA, SCPL, STOK, KROS, NARI, NKTX, PTVE, LUNG, LESL, ACTG, ATRS, PRDO, CWCO, EMKR, FMNB, FVE, GLNG, IVAC, KVHI, LCI, LXRX, VHC, SFE, SILC, SMSI, TWI, CEMI, OESX, ALIM, QNST, RYAM, NBEV, PRTY, CHMA, ELVT, SCWX, AIRG, MRAM, JNCE, BYSI, WTTR, CGBD, GNLN, TFFP, HYLN, LJPC, ABIO, SNCR, ZIOP, CNCE, EXTN, BTU, SBT,
- Added Positions: EL, SPGI, VCYT, FOXF, PGNY, WMG, TGI, SSYS, NVTA, CGC, FLDM, CRON, SLQT, CWEN, EVER, ACCD, MGI, PBI, TEN, AMRC, PSNL, HEAR, VITL, KLIC, ASMB, ELF, SFIX, DTIL, BDTX, EFX, ALRM, BAM, NVMI, CDXS, TCS, PRMW, BGCP, LL, CCS, RGNX, GRTS, BZH, CEVA, NATI, CDMO, EVGN, TRGP, ALKS, WNC, CAI, MSCI, QUOT, TRUE, ATRA, FSV, SYRS, RAPT, ACCO, ANDE, MTRN, CNS, CVA, EXTR, ITRI, LFUS, LPSN, MRTN, MEOH, SYX, NX, DMRC, CPS, RDUS, INGN, CHRS, VRS, CNNE, QTRX, DNLI, INSP, VCEL, ADP, BGFV, BKD, COKE, EZPW, HTLD, HLF, KFRC, CNR, NTR, RUSHA, PAYS, IDT, CBIO, VNDA, LMAT, SMCI, HBM, CVE, ICPT, MODN, BNFT, GLYC, ACB, JRVR, ABTX, VYGR, PI, VREX, HCC, AQUA, LASR, VVNT, ONEM, B, CLS, CLAR, LFVN, MCBC, MLAB, QMCO, WINA, SCU, HROW, NVGS, RYI, AAOI, KIN, JYNT, FIXX, LOVE, ARLO, CYCN, SILK, ALC, PHR,
- Reduced Positions: LYFT, MRK, VRTX, FRC, FSLR, GH, ISRG, ROP, PCAR, BOX, APTV, AAPL, COP, STZ, SONO, PII, SPWR, DXCM, SQ, AXON, TPX, BFAM, PLNT, GO, ZEN, WING, OLLI, MDLA, STNE, AMAT, LLY, DIN, TOL, WK, MA, SHAK, NTAP, SIVB, SMG, PODD, SITE, PTON, EOG, PZZA, TREX, SAGE, ACGL, IDXX, ILMN, BWXT, PFPT, SEDG, LH, MRO, GNMK, WDAY, LGIH, W, GKOS, PEN, PAGS, BAC, F, QGEN, VLO, NTRA, NTLA, ROKU, MDB, REAL, LOW, TECK, TPH, AGIO, COUP, SMAR, LII, TRMB, SNAP, PD, A, ODFL, URI, GM, CSOD, BOOT, RDFN, UPWK, GT, LOGI, TSLA, SEAS, CHGG, ZS, ALLO, AZEK, AIG, AWR, CHDN, CGNX, DHI, RGEN, BB, BX, CDNA, CHEF, ICLR, BLUE, NEWR, RACE, TEAM, YETI, DENN, INCY, MKTX, MYGN, SLAB, KTOS, TREE, TNDM, BPMC, RRR, GSHD, FOSL, MNST, SGEN, VSAT, EPZM, GPRO, HWM, EYE, ADPT, TXG, DDOG, BA, NEE, HEI, MANH, RCII, GPRE, GLUU, LPI, ZTS, TRUP, USFD, TWLO, ALEC, BRKR, CLB, IMAX, POOL, SHW, TTEK, VG, CSIQ, V, PVG, YELP, GOOS, EB, PLAN, HCAT, BJRI, FFIN, VIAV, HZO, MRCY, MTH, MSA, SFL, SSD, VECO, MRC, FEYE, MGNX, WMS, AXTA, TRU, TCMD, HLNE, PETQ, CARG, FNKO, LEVI, AXS, BCPC, AX, CAC, CMD, CENX, CGEN, ESLT, FOE, GILD, NKTR, SCI, SCVL, TTC, WAT, JAZZ, VC, DOOO, XNCR, LC, LILAK, OOMA, CTMX, WBT, YEXT, TCDA, NXTC, AMK, CAL, CVGW, CWT, CATO, CYH, CONN, CNSL, CORE, SSP, GIII, TILE, MBI, MTW, PAR, ARGO, SNBR, TER, WETF, WRLD, HEES, IPGP, HOLI, ERII, GPRK, MSGN, PBYI, CHUY, RLGY, ENTA, CARA, HONE, ACIU, REVG, JELD, SOI, GTHX, BAND, ZUO, GSKY, MGTA, BV, CRNX, TWST, RVLV, CFB, CIA, FIX, CRK, FARM, FCF, HAIN, HLIT, NPK, PATK, RDNT, UBS, NOA, G, FOR, FTI, CARE, AVEO, HHC, NGVC, NDLS, AERI, NMIH, TMST, ADVM, PSTG, DLTH, PVAC, OPTN, CEIX, CASA, UBX, DOMO, RUBY, ESTC, GOSS, FULC, STSA, BEPC,
- Sold Out: DKS, IONS, MU, PRAH, DPZ, SIRI, AVLR, KSS, IQV, BLDR, DBX, RUN, CVNA, ENSG, IPHI, TDOC, IMGN, ALXN, FSS, NVDA, ALNY, OII, WCN, FNV, PRLB, FIVE, IRTC, RY, SGMS, TBPH, NVRO, FRPT, WVE, SWAV, XP, NCNO, Y, SAM, CCMP, LHCG, TRI, URBN, BMCH, AYX, PINS, CLVT, DKNG, BLDP, BMO, BBBY, CM, CMC, OVV, ENB, OSTK, RNR, SLF, WWE, EHTH, PRO, ENV, TVTX, WPX, CDW, CRSP, ANAB, UBER, SPT, NSP, BNS, BSX, CALM, FIZZ, NXST, SPPI, CYRX, ZGNX, QURE, GLOB, GBT, HLI, HOME, SPOT, PSN, JAMF, JAMF, APD, BOKF, CWST, CERS, MGA, OKE, SJR, SKX, TMO, TRP, OLED, UFPI, ORBC, CXO, MRTX, PACB, DRNA, DNOW, SUM, KRNT, BKI, UNVR, SMPL, EVBG, VRRM, BILL, RVMD, VRM, BIGC, OSH, AAON, BMTC, CVGI, CBU, COST, DBD, ESE, GFF, LVS, LYV, LMT, NFLX, PEGA, PBH, SIG, SHOO, WWW, SENEA, CROX, CENTA, AQN, CELH, 4LT1, GDOT, NOVT, NCBS, WIX, HLT, KN, QTWO, XENE, SHOP, CWH, FRTA, LAUR, LBRT, ATNX, EVOP, BJ, RPAY, ARCE, SIBN, AVTR, DT, CNTY, EGAN, IAG, JJSF, MTEM, KRMD, TAST, BTG, VET, AMRS, GNE, XONE, NSTG, ADMS, QTNT, SIEN, DSKE, ACBI, ACEL, CUE, SURF, VNE, AMAL, AQST, CWK, BCSF, OSW, VEL, CSPR, RVSB, AMTX, CDXC, ZYNE, EOLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of PDT Partners, LLC
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,385,796 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 78,056 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 58,600 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.23%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 98,300 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,385,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 317,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 111,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1492.81%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 1495.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 468.86%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 299.64%. The purchase prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12. The stock is now traded at around $156.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 111,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 354.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.
