PDT Partners, LLC Buys CNH Industrial NV, Bunge, Comerica Inc, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lyft Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company PDT Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CNH Industrial NV, Bunge, Comerica Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lyft Inc, Micron Technology Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDT Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PDT Partners, LLC owns 757 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PDT Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pdt+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PDT Partners, LLC
  1. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,385,796 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 78,056 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 58,600 shares, 0.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.23%
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 98,300 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,385,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 71,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 317,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 111,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1492.81%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $370.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 1495.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 468.86%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 299.64%. The purchase prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12. The stock is now traded at around $156.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 111,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 354.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.



