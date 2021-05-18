Logo
Zimmer Partners, LP Buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Equinix Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sells Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, PNM Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Zimmer Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Equinix Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Targa Resources Corp, Entergy Corp, sells Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, PNM Resources Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zimmer Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Zimmer Partners, LP owns 157 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zimmer Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zimmer+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zimmer Partners, LP
  1. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 46,886,031 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
  2. Edison International (EIX) - 7,565,252 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  3. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 8,500,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.14%
  4. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 7,146,237 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  5. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 1,304,809 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.97%
New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 4,729,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 149,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,337,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 977,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 150.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 376.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,927,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 194.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,437,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,304,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 105.48%. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zimmer Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Zimmer Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zimmer Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zimmer Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zimmer Partners, LP keeps buying
