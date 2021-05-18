Zimmer Partners, LP Buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Equinix Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Sells Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, PNM Resources Inc

- New Purchases: NCLH, EQIX, WY, SO, PLD, D, SHLS, VST, SJI, JLL, CUZ, DSEY, AES, SPOT, NFLX, ENPH, ORCL, HAYW, PLTK, NNN, MAA, AQUA, LUV, RBLX, VEI, GAN, CSX, MSFT, MU, SNCY, DAL, DOCN, ALK, TWOA, OSCR, WDC, SJW, AFRM, BEPC, KSU, ED, HMPT, RUN, COUR, BMBL, ONTF, INNV, NRG, ACVA, DRVN, RLX, TRNO, XM, WOOF, TDUP, SPNV, CMCSA, NGAC, NAPA, TUYA, OLO, CCIV, SGFY, TIXT, PAX, SBTX, RAAS, DCRB, ALHC, GRCL, MSGM, POSH, GSKY, LABP, SNSE, IMCR, PHVS, TIL, ACAC,
- Added Positions: DRE, TRGP, ETR, ARE, KRC, INVH, STAY, CCI, HST, EXC, FE, CWK, NXST, CUBE, LNG, ETRN, EIX, NS, COR, PSXP, ANAT, IRM, CNP, ET, ATUS, JBLU, EPD, SHLX, PAA,
- Reduced Positions: WELL, PNM, PCG, GLPI, UDR, EXR, AEE, SPG, COLD, DISH, ARRY, QTS, ELS, CMS, SIRI, CCOI, ES, VER, DLR, UNP, HGV, AZEK, PFG, ATO, WES, MPLX, SR, MGEE, PEG, ADC, NSC, WTRG, TMDX, OKE, TIG,
- Sold Out: AMT, HLT, REG, SBAC, PNW, LNT, GDS, FUBO, MCFE, SPLK, RTLR, DISCA, SUI, AIRC, KW, AAWW, AVTR, CONE, AAL, CERT, OZON, ABNB, AI, ROOT, LESL, WEC, WISH, STTK, PBA, MASS, NEP, MNSO, HIW, OGE, EVRG, YSG, MDP, MNRL, XEL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Zimmer Partners, LP
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 46,886,031 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
- Edison International (EIX) - 7,565,252 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 8,500,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.14%
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 7,146,237 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 1,304,809 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.97%
Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 4,729,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 149,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,337,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 977,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 150.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 376.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,927,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 194.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,437,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,304,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 105.48%. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
