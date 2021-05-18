Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Oral Presentation at the 2021 EULAR Virtual Meeting





Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced an oral presentation of preclinical data from the companys ALPN-303 program at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology Virtual Meeting to be held June 2-5, 2021.









Details of the oral presentation are as follows:









Presentation Title:











ALPN-303, an Enhanced, Potent Dual BAFF/APRIL Antagonist Engineered by Directed Evolution for the Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Other B Cell-Related Autoimmune Diseases











Session Category:











Oral Abstract Presentations











Session Title:











Molecular Mechanisms in Connective Tissue Disease











Session Date:











Wednesday, June 2nd











Presentation Time:











4:25pm 4:32pm Central European Summer Time (10:25am 10:32am EDT)











Abstract Number:











OP0039













About ALPN-303









ALPN-303 is a dual B cell cytokine antagonist being developed for multiple autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. Engineered by directed evolution, ALPN-303 potently inhibits the pleiotropic B cell cytokines B cell activating factor (BAFF, BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which play key roles in B cell development, differentiation, and survival, and together contribute to the pathogenesis of B cell-related autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjgrens syndrome, inflammatory arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and many others. By simultaneously blocking these two cytokines, ALPN-303 has the potential to improve outcomes in patients suffering from severe autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases.









About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.









Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is creating first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow %40AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.









