Aspen Technology to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at 8:45 a.m. ET.









The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the companys website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.aspentech.com%2F.









