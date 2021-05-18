Medical Properties Trust Selected as One of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021





Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the Company or MPT) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has been selected as one of Modern Healthcares Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021.









We offer our thanks to Modern Healthcare for this honor and are proud of this recognition, said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPTs Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.









MPT is a team of approximately 120 professionals, and the Company is committed to providing a great place to work. In 2021, a third-party administered an independent, anonymous employee engagement survey covering 100% of U.S. employees that addressed topics such as Company culture, work environment, training and development, and overall job satisfaction.









