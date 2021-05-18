VIA optronics to Virtually Present at the 16th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference





VIA+optronics+AG (NYSE: VIAO) (VIA), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that Jrgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Daniel Jrgens, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 16th Annual Needham Technology and Media on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time / 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.









A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the companys investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.via-optronics.com.









