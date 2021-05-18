Logo
Sealed Air Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 25% increase in the Companys quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.16 per common share to $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.



Our confidence in the SEE Operating Engine, which is driving strong growth and cash generation, allows us to raise our dividend. Looking forward, we will continue our balanced approach to capital allocation of returning capital to shareholders, while investing in growth priorities of automation, digital and sustainability, said Ted Doheny, Sealed Airs President and CEO.



About Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE)



Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges and to make our world better than we found it. Our packaging technology, solutions and systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable eCommerce and protect the movement of goods worldwide.



Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging and SEETM Automation solutions.



Our SEE Operating Engine, along with industry-leading experts in materials, engineering, technology and science, are driving our innovative solution systems to be more sustainable, automated and digitally connected.



Sealed Air is leading the packaging industry to create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and has pledged to design or advance 100% of its packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and an even bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040.



Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.



Website Information



We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning our business, consolidated financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as anticipate, believe, plan, assume, could, should, estimate, expect, intend, potential, seek, predict, may, will and similar references to future periods. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, expectations regarding the results of restructuring and other programs, anticipated levels of capital expenditures and expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings.



The following are important factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: global economic and political conditions, currency translation and devaluation effects, changes in raw material pricing and availability, competitive conditions, the success of new product offerings, consumer preferences, the effects of animal and food-related health issues, the effects of epidemics or pandemics, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), changes in energy costs, environmental matters, the success of our restructuring activities, the success of our merger, acquisition and equity investment strategies, the success of our financial growth, profitability, cash generation and manufacturing strategies and our cost reduction and productivity efforts, changes in our credit ratings, the tax benefit associated with the Settlement agreement (as defined in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K), regulatory actions and legal matters and the other information referenced in the Risk Factors section appearing in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006120/en/

