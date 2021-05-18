Sealed Air Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend





Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 25% increase in the Companys quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.16 per common share to $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.









Our confidence in the SEE Operating Engine, which is driving strong growth and cash generation, allows us to raise our dividend. Looking forward, we will continue our balanced approach to capital allocation of returning capital to shareholders, while investing in growth priorities of automation, digital and sustainability, said Ted Doheny, Sealed Airs President and CEO.









About Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE)









Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges and to make our world better than we found it. Our packaging technology, solutions and systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable eCommerce and protect the movement of goods worldwide.









Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging and SEETM Automation solutions.









Our SEE Operating Engine, along with industry-leading experts in materials, engineering, technology and science, are driving our innovative solution systems to be more sustainable, automated and digitally connected.









Sealed Air is leading the packaging industry to create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and has pledged to design or advance 100% of its packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and an even bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040.









Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.









Website Information









We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.









