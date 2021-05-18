Logo
SP Plus Corporation Elects Diana Sands to Board of Directors; CEO Marc Baumann Assumes Chairman Role following Karen Garrison's Retirement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), ( SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced membership changes to its Board of Directors.

The stockholders of SP+ elected Diana Sands to serve as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Sands brings more than 30 years of business experience having held senior finance and governance positions across multiple industries. She retired from The Boeing Company in 2020, after nearly two decades, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of the Office of Internal Governance and Administration. In that role, she oversaw internal audit, ethics & investigations, compliance risk management, security and internal services.

In addition to her appointment to the SP+ Board of Directors where she will also serve on the Companys Audit Committee, Ms. Sands is an Advisor to New Vista Acquisition Corporation and serves on the Board of Directors for PDC Energy, Inc. She has an MBA from Northwesterns Kellogg School of Management, and a BBA from the University of Michigan Ross Business School.

Concurrent with Ms. Sands appointment, after 17 years as a board member, Karen Garrison, who has served as Chairman since 2017, retired from the Board of Directors. The Companys Chief Executive Officer, Marc Baumann, who also serves as a board member, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Douglas Waggoner, who has served as a board member since 2015 and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee since 2019, has been appointed Lead Independent Director. Mr. Waggoner is also the current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Stockholders re-elected Alice Peterson, Gregory Reid and Wyman Roberts to the Board of Directors.

Karens contributions and valuable insights have greatly influenced SPs success over the years. It has been my pleasure and privilege to serve on the Board with her, commented Baumann. As we enter a new chapter, we are pleased to welcome Diana to our team and look forward to benefiting from her dynamic experience as we continue to grow our business.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT:Jill Nagel,
Senior Communications Manager
312-274-2102 | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ef79ca6-c685-4120-8ee2-b5b1e266b89c

