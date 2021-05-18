Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Award Recognitions





Orion+Engineered+Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced it was recently honored for its commitment to safety by the International+Carbon+Black+Association+%28ICBA%29. Of the 50 awards granted by the ICBA, Orion received 12 awards in recognition of the companys stellar safety record at its sites during calendar year 2020.









Maintaining safe and sustainable business practices is one of our core values as a company, said Corning Painter, chief executive officer, Orion Engineered Carbons. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to safety, as protecting our people and the communities in which we operate is something we are dedicated to and are most proud of.









Orion Engineered Carbons has 14+production+sites+and+four+technical+research+and+development+centers+worldwide, all of which maintain robust systems, processes and programs promoting a safe work environment. Through a combination of safety culture, reporting, training and regular reviews, Orion has established safety+programming that defines the responsibilities of everyone who works for the organization.









About Orion Engineered Carbons









Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC, Financial) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.









About ICBA









The ICBA is a scientific, non-profit corporation originally founded in 1977. The purpose of the ICBA is to sponsor, conduct, and participate in investigations, research, and analyses relating to the health, safety, and environmental aspects of the production and use of carbon black. The association is managed and administered by a Board of Directors appointed by the member companies. This Board of Directors sets the strategy and provides overall direction to The Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) and the regional Product Safety and Regulatory Committees (PSRCs) while integrating and overseeing the activities of the SAG and PSRCs to determine objectives and priorities. For more details; visit http%3A%2F%2Fcarbon-black.org%2F





