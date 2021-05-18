Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ( ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in May and June.



Details of the events are as follows:

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, May 24-26, 2021

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET.

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, June 16-17, 2021

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bios website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

