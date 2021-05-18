Logo
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation (QS) for Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) to determine whether certain of the Company's officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. QuantumScape develops battery technology for electric vehicles and other applications.



If you suffered a loss due to QuantumScape Corporation's misconduct, click here.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Misled Shareholders by Overstating the Viability, Power and Life of its Solid-State Battery



According to a complaint filed against the complaint, on November 27, 2020, QuantumScape went public via a business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. A joint press release issued by QuantumScape and Kensington, characterized QuantumScape as "a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles." Throughout the relevant period, QuantumScape touted the success of its battery technology.



On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article pointing to several risks with QuantumScape's solid-state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." The article stated that the battery's power "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." As solid-state batteries are temperature sensitive, "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower." The article further detailed significant challenges QuantumScape faces. On this new, QuantumScape's stock plummeted $34.49, or over 40%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021. The stock is currently trading just over $27.00.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shareholders have Legal Options. If you would like more information regarding your rights, please contact Lauren Levi at (800) 350-6003 or [email protected], or via our Shareholder+Information+Form.



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against QuantumScape settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006156/en/

