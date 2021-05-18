Spirent Federal Systems Supports Department of Defense and Space Force National Security Mission





Today, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launched SBIRS GEO Flight 5, the fifth flight of Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit. The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center mission will send new satellites to join the SBIRS constellation, which works as a missile detection and early warning system for the United States and allies.









Spirent Federal provides high dynamic positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) testing for the Atlas V rocket, enabling the generation of high-fidelity simulated trajectories. Through this work, Spirent Federal supports Department of Defense and Space Force missions to protect U.S. national security.









Spirent Federal is proud to do our part to support the Department of Defense and the Space Force by providing essential GPS test and simulation abilities for ULAs Atlas V rocket. Our equipment allows complex navigation test scenarios to be performed before launch, said Ellen Hall, President/CEO of Spirent Federal.









This will be 144th mission for United Launch Alliance. It is the 87th Atlas V launch and the 8th in the 421 configuration. Atlas V successfully launched the first four SBIRS GEO satellites between 2011 and 2018. Atlas V delivers the most sensitive and critical missionsincluding planetary exploration missions, classified defense systems and key commercial assets. ULA boasts more than 15 years of 100% mission success founded on a heritage of more than 600 Atlas program launches.









The Atlas V has delivered sensitive and essential missions including classified defense systems, planetary exploration spacecraft and key commercial assets with precise orbital accuracy, said Tory Bruno, President and CEO of United Launch Alliance.









About Spirent Federal Systems









Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.









About United Launch Alliance









ULA is the nations most experienced and reliable launch service provider, with more than a century of combined heritage. ULA has successfully delivered more than 140 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation.





