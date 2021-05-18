Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:
- The Needham 16th Annual Technology & Media Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 20th at 11:45 AM Eastern Time; and
- The J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24th at 4:15 PM Eastern Time
Webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.
About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the worlds largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
[email protected]
