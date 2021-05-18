Match Group to Present at the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Shar Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating services available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

