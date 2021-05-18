Real-World Data Confirm Excellent Results For Bicuspid Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced the results of a real-world study comparing outcomes for patients with bicuspid aortic stenosis (AS) who were treated with SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and at low risk of death from surgery. The data show excellent outcomes at one year, with low rates of death and stroke, and no significant differences in the primary outcomes compared with the overall cohort, or those with tricuspid aortic valve disease.

The propensity-matched analysis comparing real-world data of bicuspid and tricuspid AS patients collected from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and American College of Cardiology (STS/ACC) Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT) Registry was presented today during the EuroPCR 2021 late-breaking clinical trials hotline session by Raj Makkar, M.D., Director, Interventional Cardiology, Associate Director, Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

"I am encouraged to see these data reflect the favorable outcomes we've witnessed to date in bicuspid patients treated with SAPIEN 3 TAVR, including very low rates of death and stroke, significant and similar improvements in functional status and quality of life, and high procedural success rates," Makkar said. "With bicuspid aortic valve disease as another anatomical consideration in the treatment of TAVR patients, these SAPIEN 3 data are encouraging and crucial for guiding treatment, particularly for younger patients."

In a propensity-matched, real-world registry analysis of more than 6,000 patients treated with SAPIEN 3 TAVR at low surgical risk, the all-cause mortality rate for bicuspid valves was low and similar at 1 year when compared to those with tricuspid valve disease (4.6% versus 6.6%) as were stroke rates at 1 year (2.0% versus 2.1%). In addition to the excellent survival and stroke rates, outcomes data from the TVT Registry also demonstrated a low rate of significant paravalvular leak, as well as significant and similar improvements in functional status and quality of life measures.

"These SAPIEN 3 data provide further evidence and confidence for physicians in treating their patients with bicuspid valves who prefer TAVR as an option to open-heart surgery," said Larry L. Wood, Edwards' corporate vice president, transcatheter aortic valve replacement. "This supports recent American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines that recommend the importance of shared decision-making with patients based on the robust clinical evidence that show both TAVR and surgical treatment options should be considered for all patients 65 years and older."

The SAPIEN 3 valve builds on Edwards' decades of experience in the development of tissue heart valves, and the proven benefits of the Edwards SAPIEN valves. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves are the most studied transcatheter heart valves in history and have been used in the treatment of thousands of patients globally.

Makkar is a consultant to Edwards Lifesciences.

