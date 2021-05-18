MoneyLion to Present at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion"), an award-winning data-driven, digital financial platform, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum on Wednesday, May 19th.

MoneyLion management is scheduled to present at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Barclays representative or MoneyLion's investor relations team at [email protected].

On February 11, 2021, MoneyLion entered into a definitive agreement with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) which would result in MoneyLion becoming a publicly listed company on The New York Stock Exchange.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 7.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members' trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Sioux Falls, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite group best digital Wealth Management Multiproduct offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People's Voice Award. For more information, please visit www.moneylion.com or download the app.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

Additional Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

The proposed business combination will be submitted to shareholders of Fusion for their consideration. Fusion has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC which includes a preliminary proxy statement and will include a definitive proxy statement to be distributed to Fusion's shareholders in connection with Fusion's solicitation for proxies for the vote by Fusion's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to MoneyLion's shareholders in connection with the completion of the proposed business combination.

Participants in the Solicitation

Fusion, MoneyLion and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from Fusion's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Fusion's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination is set forth in the Registration Statement (and will be included in the definitive proxy statement / prospectus). You can find more information about Fusion's directors and executive officers in Fusion's final prospectus dated June 25, 2020, filed with the SEC on June 29, 2020. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the Registration Statement (and will be included in the definitive proxy statement / prospectus) and other relevant documents filed with the SEC. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement / prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

