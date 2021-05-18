Kirkland's Announces Dates For First Quarter 2021 Earnings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced it will issue its earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, June 8, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10156366.

A live webcast of Kirkland's quarterly conference call will be available online on the Company's Investor Relations Page on June 1, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home dcor in the United States, currently operating 370 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday dcor, furniture, textiles, wall dcor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrances, and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by affordable home dcor and inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows our customer to furnish their home on a budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

