ATCO Australia Pivots to the Cloud with OpenText

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, May 18, 2021

Australian energy company modernizes work for improved continuity and cost savings

WATERLOO, ON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced ATCO Australia has moved their information management solutions to the OpenText Cloud to modernize work for improved flexibility and cost savings.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

ATCO Australia is an energy company responsible for developing, building, owning and operating energy infrastructure assets. Operating in a highly regulated industry, ATCO uses OpenText Extended ECM Platform to manage, secure and govern their information assets, from legal and operational documents to contracts and work orders. Recently, the company shifted their information management system from on-premises to the OpenText Content Cloud to gain efficiency.

"With OpenText Cloud Managed Services, we no longer have to maintain infrastructure or worry about upgrades and patches," said Chris Marshall, General Manager IT at ATCO Australia. "We use the cloud service to access and govern documents in our information management system, which OpenText looks after for us. By moving to the cloud, access speeds are much fasteralmost twice as fast. Additionally, we are now using the latest features and functionality with integration into leading business applications like Microsoft 365."

OpenText Cloud Managed Services helps organizations modernize their IT by leveraging the expertise of seasoned professionals. OpenText manages the deployment, integration, ongoing management and optimization of Information Management applications and infrastructure with the flexibility to deploy in the OpenText Cloud or with an OpenText public cloud partner, including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or Amazon Web Services.

"ATCO Australia has made incredible progress with their information management strategy and OpenText is proud to support them on their journey to The Ultimate Cloud," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Our Cloud Managed Services helps organizations optimize their daily operations, freeing up their resources to focus on business, growth and innovation."

Additionally, remote access to documentation and external sharing was essential to keep ATCO's operations running smoothly during the pandemic. With the Extended ECM mobile app, employees have access to information stored in OpenText Extended ECM from anywhere, on almost any device. OpenText Core Share enables field workers to access and share up-to-date information, including safety procedures.

Learn more about OpenText Cloud Managed Services here.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atco-australia-pivots-to-the-cloud-with-opentext-301294092.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

