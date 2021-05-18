Logo
JELD-WEN Unveils Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy at Inaugural Investor Day

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) unveiled its multi-faceted growth strategy today during the company's inaugural investor day. Throughout the event, senior leaders detailed the progress and delivered performance resulting from a well-articulated growth strategy and the benefits of its business operating system, the JELD-WEN Excellence Model (JEM).

Gary S. Michel, CEO, kicked off the event by describing JELD-WEN as a compelling investment opportunity. "We have come a long way the last three years and have made significant progress in delivering measurable results and establishing our future vision," Michel stated in his opening comments. "We have a well-defined strategy and business operating system that are driving transformation and delivering profitable organic growth," Michel added. He also highlighted the breadth and scale of the JELD-WEN franchise with leading market positions, powerhouse brands and unparalleled global footprint that are a competitive advantage for the company.

JELD-WEN leaders discussed how the company is using JEM to accelerate its transformation and deliver growth. They described JEM's systematic approach to deliver a sustainable, superior, and differentiated level of performance improvement for customers and other stakeholders. JELD-WEN leaders also detailed the components of its above-market growth strategy through innovation and focus on commercial excellence. The company's 'Universal' strategy links superior customer experience, productivity for the construction industry, and high-performance building products and materials to drive future growth.

Additionally, JELD-WEN highlighted its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ambitions and the integration of ESG into company strategy. The company issued its inaugural ESG report, describing the company's focus on material topics important to stakeholders, including producing sustainable and energy-efficient products; supporting a circular economy and sustainable supply chain; ensuring the safety of our associates; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion; and driving innovation and research, underpinned with transparency and accountability. The report can be accessed at https://www.jeld-wen.com/en-us/esg-2021.

John Linker, CFO, provided an overview of JELD-WEN's extraordinary track record of financial performance and introduced 2025 financial targets and capital allocation priorities. "JELD-WEN is a multi-faceted growth platform, with a clearly defined framework for delivering growth, margin expansion and compounding cash through disciplined capital allocation," Linker stated.

"Today's investor day presentations clearly articulated how our multi-faceted growth strategy enables the company's transformation to a premier building products company, delivering customer-focused innovation, profitable growth, and exceptional shareholder returns," Michel concluded.

A webcast replay will be available on JELD-WEN's Investor Relations website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar, and Breezway in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-unveils-multi-faceted-growth-strategy-at-inaugural-investor-day-301294262.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

