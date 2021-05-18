Where Food Comes From Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Where Food Comes From (NAS:WFCF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.4483 per share and the market cap of $82.4 million, Where Food Comes From stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Where Food Comes From is shown in the chart below.

Because Where Food Comes From is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 9.1% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Where Food Comes From has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.43, which is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Where Food Comes From at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Where Food Comes From is strong. This is the debt and cash of Where Food Comes From over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Where Food Comes From has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20.6 million and earnings of $0.44 a share. Its operating margin is 10.34%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Where Food Comes From is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Where Food Comes From over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Where Food Comes From is 9.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 44.2%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Where Food Comes From's return on invested capital is 12.62, and its cost of capital is 6.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Where Food Comes From is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Where Food Comes From (NAS:WFCF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 85% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Where Food Comes From stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.