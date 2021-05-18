Redmile Group, LLC Buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Seagen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: JAZZ, SGEN, MDT, ANNX, LIVN, DXCM, NGM, CRL, NUVB, PRTA, GMAB, LVTX, IMTX, BVS, INNV, QTRX, STIM, TLIS,
- Added Positions: KRYS, FATE, TCRR, CLDX, ADCT, NVRO, VSPR, RGNX, AKRO, FOLD, ITMR, SLQT, REPL, STXS, CTSO, PROF,
- Reduced Positions: ONEM, BEAM, AVIR, UNH, ANTM, ALLK, SRRK, QURE, CI, ARGX, NVTA, GNMK, BIIB, ZNTL, CABA, STOK, KYMR, EPZM, IMGN, DCPH, ZYME, ICUI, PLRX, TCDA, APRE, XERS, GRTS, DVAX, RCEL,
- Sold Out: ABBV, GILD, SNY, GWPH, EIDX, BNTX, UBER, PRAH, CNC, PAND, ABCL, LUNG, SEER, EAR, OM, MASS, RIGL, VAPO,
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 12,957,222 shares, 15.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- Allakos Inc (ALLK) - 2,419,418 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.3%
- IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) - 3,425,455 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
- argenx SE (ARGX) - 849,845 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 21,114,114 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $175.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 829,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 937,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 979,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Annexon Inc (ANNX)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $22 and $35.01, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,458,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,119,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)
Redmile Group, LLC initiated holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,751,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,060,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,610,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,387,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,982,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)
Redmile Group, LLC added to a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 918,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.Sold Out: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Redmile Group, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.Reduced: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Redmile Group, LLC reduced to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 83.01%. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. Redmile Group, LLC still held 562,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Redmile Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 32.97%. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Redmile Group, LLC still held 2,532,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Redmile Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc by 48.11%. The sale prices were between $41.42 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $67.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Redmile Group, LLC still held 1,158,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Redmile Group, LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 49.08%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Redmile Group, LLC still held 114,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Redmile Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 46.63%. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Redmile Group, LLC still held 130,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)
Redmile Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 24.86%. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Redmile Group, LLC still held 2,176,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.
