Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

- New Purchases: GWPH, COHR, PRAH, KSU, ATH, TLRY, TLRY, BABA, TLRY, TLRY, FLIR, TLND, BIDU, PRSP, VIPS, FPRX, HIG, PBCT, STAY, MIK, HMSY, NFH, SOGO, PS, GNMK, PAND, EGOV, CATM, CKH, CADE, LMNX, FLY, MSGE, BPFH, MGLN, CXP, WPCA.U, WPCB.U, VIAC, GOTU, SNOW, ARE, DISCA, AEGN, EBACU, GLUU, MX, WIFI, ENBL, SHOP, AGFY, AAC, CTB, MPW, GTES, SITM, GRSV, FTEV.U, TBSAU, AGAC, HSKA, SMSI, GRBK, MGP, BVS, XM, TME, CRSA, SI, LMND, RKT, LUNG, PAYA, SKLZ, AFRM, TBA, SHLS, HMPT, OCDX, ATC, TLGA.U, JWSM.U, KRNLU, JOFFU, MSACU, SCOBU, CHK, KIIIU, KAIIU, GLBLU, ASZ.U, LEGO, HAYW, CPNG, AGGRU, OLO, CLAA.U, VAQC, FRXB.U, REVHU, DOCN, SEMR, VZIO, CAE, DS, PRVB, DYN, DGNS, PACE, OPEN, AGCB, WOOF, BTRS, ONTF, PRPC.U, PMGMU, FACA.U, FTAAU, OSCR, SRNGU, AUS.U, NDACU, OHPAU, ISOS.U, HERAU, STRE.U, GTPAU, NAPA, GTPBU, ACVA, DGNU,
- Added Positions: XLNX, CHNG, ALXN, RP, INFO, MXIM, CLGX, IPHI, TCF, WORK, RCL, JOBS, VAR, SPWH, NCLH, CUB, HUYA, OPCH, CCL, ESPR, CERT, ALGM, ATHA, AZEK, HOLI, ACCD, LESL, DNB, BIGC, DCT, XPEV, KRTX, ARRY, SHC, ETNB, NCNO, DBX,
- Reduced Positions: DD, SPY, SYF, GRUB, NXPI, PCG, VICI, DIN, GNW, UAL, BSY, DOYU, STRO, JAMF, JAMF, ZI, VERX, FOUR, PING, PSN, IIPR, ASO, SIBN, AVTR, ARVN, DT, TLS, DIS, PPD, SDGR, INTZ, TRIT, MRVI, VITL, TIG, BAC, VRM, PLRX, REYN, TELA, RAPT, CSTL, PLMR, MRNA, BJ, IIIV, ABST,
- Sold Out: TIF, IFF, EV, CXO, ACIA, FIT, EIDX, DRI, VRTU, RESI, SIX, PE, WPX, BMCH, WTRE, ET, BEAT, RXT, CBMG, GOCO, SBOW, EIGI, NSSC, BILL, FISV, MDLA, SE, WISH, UBER, CHWY, PRVL, BA, DDOG, HCARU, ORIC, DADA, RPTX, CWST, SVMK, PDD, KIDS, CHMA, CZR, TW, CTLT, GEO, RNR, GAN, AGC, AJRD, MCFE, DGNR, VIAO, VSTA, AAL, CNTG, ADCT, TBIO, ALLO, SILK,
For the details of Pentwater Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pentwater+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pentwater Capital Management LP
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 10,945,880 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.62%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 19,438,600 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 5,841,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.12%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 4,289,244 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 5,024,300 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.52%
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 2,102,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 929,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,935,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,758,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 5,841,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 5912.05%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 9,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 4,289,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 379.49%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,876,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 60.52%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 5,024,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 10,945,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: (CXO)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.
