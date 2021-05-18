Logo
Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Evanston, IL, based Investment company Pentwater Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pentwater Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Pentwater Capital Management LP owns 248 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pentwater Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pentwater+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pentwater Capital Management LP
  1. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 10,945,880 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.62%
  2. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 19,438,600 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
  3. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 5,841,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.12%
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 4,289,244 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86%
  5. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 5,024,300 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.52%
New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 2,102,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 929,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,935,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,758,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 5,841,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 5912.05%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 9,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 4,289,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 379.49%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,876,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 60.52%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 5,024,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 10,945,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pentwater Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Pentwater Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pentwater Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pentwater Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pentwater Capital Management LP keeps buying
