Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Pentwater Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pentwater Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Pentwater Capital Management LP owns 248 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pentwater Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pentwater+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 10,945,880 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.62% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 19,438,600 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 5,841,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.12% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 4,289,244 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 5,024,300 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.52%

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 2,102,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 929,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,935,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,758,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 5,841,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 5912.05%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 9,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 4,289,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 379.49%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,876,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 60.52%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 5,024,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 10,945,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.