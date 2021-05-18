Ancient Art, L.P. Buys Facebook Inc, SEMrush Holdings Inc, Arconic Corp, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Upwork Inc, Lyft Inc

- New Purchases: FB, SEMR, ARNC, DISH, ASAN, CSTE,
- Added Positions: GOOG, CIT, BLDR, CACC, BNFT, DESP,
- Reduced Positions: ZG, UPWK, ASIX, IBKR, LTRPA, TWTR,
- Sold Out: LYFT, GOOS, TGP, BBBY, PRPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ancient Art, L.P.
- Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,787,973 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,965,000 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 345,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 2,151,645 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.61%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 2,416,895 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,416,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 451,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 118,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)
Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Caesarstone Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 26,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 128.25%. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $428.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.Sold Out: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.48.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ancient Art, L.P.. Also check out:
