Ancient Art, L.P. Buys Facebook Inc, SEMrush Holdings Inc, Arconic Corp, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Upwork Inc, Lyft Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Ancient Art, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, SEMrush Holdings Inc, Arconic Corp, Alphabet Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, sells Zillow Group Inc, Upwork Inc, Lyft Inc, AdvanSix Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancient Art, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Ancient Art, L.P. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ancient Art, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ancient+art%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ancient Art, L.P.
  1. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,787,973 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,965,000 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 345,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 2,151,645 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.61%
  5. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 2,416,895 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $11.91, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,416,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 451,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 118,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Caesarstone Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 26,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 128.25%. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $428.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.48.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ancient Art, L.P..

