First Heartland Consultants, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF,

- New Purchases: XSOE, RWJ, MDY, SH, ARKK, CIBR, FYX, IJS, NLOK, TPR, IJJ, IUSB, SIVB, DISCA, EFV, VIAC, JD, ARKG, ATVI, UNH, VRTX, EEM, AGGY, MPLX, MU, SRNGU, PSTH, STWD, NXPI, IVZ, CCL, IXN, IWR, IWF, COP, FDD, FALN, EXPE, GPC, ARKW, MTCH, IPG, UNP, ETAC, PM, FVRR, MASI, ASML, CFG, EMN, ORI, VEU, CNI, MGK, GM, ED, CMI, HUBS, AFIN, LRCX, WHR, WFC, THBR, ACIC, AHAC, ZNGA, FUSE, BLRX,
- Added Positions: SPTS, ROBO, RDVY, FPE, IWM, REGL, SPSM, AMZN, SPMD, BMY, FTSL, FXH, FTCS, IJT, WPC, FMHI, TSLA, ONEQ, MRK, CRWD, BLV, CRM, BNDX, FTSM, MO, TXN, BABA, BSV, CWB, FMB, ITOT, LB, BIV, GOVT, IUSV, CVS, JNJ, NOBL, FCX, AGNC, ABBV, IGSB, IUSG, MTUM, DE, EPD, GOOGL, JPM, PYPL, FGD, IJR, IWV, IYY, VLUE, VMBS, NLY, ENB, IBM, ISRG, MSFT, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QCOM, V, DFE, FDL, FPX, FXD, LMBS, MUNI, SHY, ADBE, AMGN, BAC, BA, CVX, CSCO, GE, GILD, RTX, MA, MELI, SQ, GSAH, DGRO, EMLP, ESGU, GLDM, SLV, KO, DUK, FICO, HBAN, IDXX, KEY, MGA, NSC, PG, SMG, SO, LUV, VZ, WMT, DAL, SEDG, SHOP, IIPR, NIO, AMCR, ACWV, GLD, HEFA, RWO, TOTL, VHT, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SPTL, SPLG, QQQ, FVD, SPIB, XMMO, BOND, SPYG, IVW, BND, FDN, IJK, SPY, SLYG, FXL, AGG, VEA, FIXD, HYLS, IVV, RSP, VTI, VUG, DIA, FDX, LQD, SJB, VV, NVDA, VTV, LOW, SPDW, ALGN, IEF, PFF, SPIP, BRK.B, FBT, PWB, VGT, VIG, F, LMT, VLO, BX, FB, DFEB, DGRW, HYG, IEFA, IEMG, MBB, TDIV, TFI, TLT, VB, VWO, XMLV, LLY, IYW, QTEC, XLY, COST, XOM, HD, MCD, TSM, TGT, WEC, TTD, DKNG, EFG, HDV, IDU, IHI, ITB, MDYG, MGV, RWM, SDY, SHM, SPHD, SPTM, VFH, VNQ, VYM, XLI, XLK, XSLV, MMM, AMT, AMAT, ADP, CAH, CAT, ITW, MRO, AVGO, MPC, CGC, EMB, FEP, FTC, ITA, IXUS, IYH, PPA, QQQE, USIG, VCLT, VXF, VXUS,
- Sold Out: IYM, SMMU, SPEM, FSKR, ITE, PWR, DSKE, VO, FXO, SMDV, SPAB, ROKU, TLH, SCHP, UPS, VCIT, FIS, EFAV, DON, SHYG, 0LS, SFIX, NTAP, AMD, DTD, TWLO, VDC, TDAC, ET,
For the details of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+heartland+consultants%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 257,859 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 432,103 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 167,614 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,221 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 429,440 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.76%
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 432,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $490.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 71,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 429,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 2839.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 132,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 364.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 194,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 138.74%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 405,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 460.43%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 93.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 61,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.Sold Out: (ITE)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.06 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32.56.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.
