First Heartland Consultants, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake St. Louis, MO, based Investment company First Heartland Consultants, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Heartland Consultants, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, First Heartland Consultants, Inc. owns 334 stocks with a total value of $492 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+heartland+consultants%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.
  1. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 257,859 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
  2. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 432,103 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 167,614 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.24%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,221 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 429,440 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.76%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 432,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 66,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $490.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 71,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.76%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 429,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 2839.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 132,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 364.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 194,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 138.74%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 405,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 460.43%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 93.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 61,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: (ITE)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.06 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.. Also check out:

