Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Bunge, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

- New Purchases: BA, TMO, WDAY, CCL, PLUG, ALB, F, ARWR, DD, EEM, CRM, IJH, BLI, VVNT, PLT, OC, DIA, LLY, CCI, RWR, VGSH,
- Added Positions: APD, HLT, BG, GOOGL, AMZN, VWO, XOM, TXN, AGG, DVN, LI, SPAB, BND, BAC, HUN, LVS, GLW, MSFT, BABA, UPS, UAA, HD, ABBV, NVDA, VV, ERIC, EFG, ITW, FLOT, SPY, TFI, QQQ, DGRO, A, PLTR, EMB, SDY, DOCU, SCHD, APA, TNL, TRMB, COST, SWK, SOHU, LIN, ORCL, INTC, HOLX, ITUB, GS, NOBL, ENPH, VMBS, VGIT, SUSC, LQD, IWM, IHI, IAU, FVD, DGRW, SDC, APTV, TSLA, VMC, SBUX, PFE, TPR,
- Reduced Positions: XLC, RSP, VB, JQUA, AKAM, FTI, LHX, SIVB, RYT, GE, IPAY, THC, CVX, FCX, IWF, GPS, REAL, AMAT, AAPL, PH, TGT, XBI, FB, BSV, ISTB, AXP, JPM, SCHW, LRCX, PGF, PYPL, DRI, YNDX, FRC, IJR, VEA, UNH, NFLX, XOP, XLV, IGSB, XLK, SHYG, IUSG, IWD, JPST, VNQ, VCSH, SSO, SCHX, V, APH, MLM, MRVL, PXD, SYY, HCA, VRNS, GOOG, SNAP, PRVB, UBER, MAXN, FIVN, BRK.B, CSCO, XLG, XLF, DHR, JNJ, VOX, DSI, ESGD, MCD, EXI, SONY, SF, NAN, PNI, ACWI, MTUM, PHYS, JETS, IYM, IYC,
- Sold Out: FSLR, SPWR, VRTX, DBX, ONEM, C, GPN, GM, TBT, SPHD, SJNK, JNK, HDV, WFC, PEP, CMCSA, CL, TLRY, TLRY,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,019,190 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 732,888 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 316,252 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,254,928 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 236,729 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 274.55%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 553.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 124,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 103.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 298,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 672,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.
