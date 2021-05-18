Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Bunge, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Bunge, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Bunge, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, TechnipFMC PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 237 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+avenue+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,019,190 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 732,888 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 316,252 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,254,928 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 236,729 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 274.55%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 553.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 124,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 103.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 298,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 672,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider