Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Bunge, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: BA, TMO, WDAY, CCL, PLUG, ALB, F, ARWR, DD, EEM, CRM, IJH, BLI, VVNT, PLT, OC, DIA, LLY, CCI, RWR, VGSH,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Bunge, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, TechnipFMC PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 237 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,019,190 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 732,888 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 316,252 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,254,928 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 236,729 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 274.55%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 553.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 124,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 103.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 298,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 672,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.