1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Sells BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, MFS Intermediate Incom

New Purchases: LQD, EFA, SUB, DNP, DHY, AGG, NCA, MHD, SCD, BWG, NNY,

LQD, EFA, SUB, DNP, DHY, AGG, NCA, MHD, SCD, BWG, NNY, Added Positions: EWJ, MBB, IEF, EWL, GOVT, MNP, WIW, MVF, DTF, MMU, KTF, KSM, SBI, GPM, BFZ, NUW, WEA, EOD, MYI, EWC, AEF, EVN, EVV, GIM, BGT, FDEU, ETG, JRO, JHB, ETO, MGU, IGD, EEA, JFR, AFB, JMM, DIAX, JHI, HTY, IID, GLQ, NKG,

EWJ, MBB, IEF, EWL, GOVT, MNP, WIW, MVF, DTF, MMU, KTF, KSM, SBI, GPM, BFZ, NUW, WEA, EOD, MYI, EWC, AEF, EVN, EVV, GIM, BGT, FDEU, ETG, JRO, JHB, ETO, MGU, IGD, EEA, JFR, AFB, JMM, DIAX, JHI, HTY, IID, GLQ, NKG, Reduced Positions: BCX, MIN, EEM, BGY, AWP, SPY, AOD, LGI, TDF, BDJ, MAV, MGF, MUI, CII, IGR, EMF, JOF, CAF, BOE, HQH, EXG, EZU, MFL, MUE, EIM, IFN, KF, NIM, JEQ, HQL, IHD, IAE, NAD, MHF, CEE, FMY, GF, CHN, MTT, IIF, SWZ, IRL, MXF, GDL, EVM, FEO, NIQ, AGD, IGA,

BCX, MIN, EEM, BGY, AWP, SPY, AOD, LGI, TDF, BDJ, MAV, MGF, MUI, CII, IGR, EMF, JOF, CAF, BOE, HQH, EXG, EZU, MFL, MUE, EIM, IFN, KF, NIM, JEQ, HQL, IHD, IAE, NAD, MHF, CEE, FMY, GF, CHN, MTT, IIF, SWZ, IRL, MXF, GDL, EVM, FEO, NIQ, AGD, IGA, Sold Out: DUC, NFJ, FAX, EWQ, MUS, NXQ, THQ, WIA, NCB, VEU, EVG, EOT, USA, QQQX,

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company 1607 Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, sells BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1607+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,024,175 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,375,750 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 865,640 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.07% BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 1,967,816 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) - 7,492,028 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 275,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 279,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 77,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 721,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,186,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 960,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc by 195.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 324,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 858,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 449,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,181,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 536,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $4.36.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $20.96.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.