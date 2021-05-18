1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Sells BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, MFS Intermediate Incom

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Sells BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, MFS Intermediate Incom

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company 1607 Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, sells BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, MFS Intermediate Income Trust, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1607+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,024,175 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  2. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,375,750 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 865,640 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.07%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 1,967,816 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) - 7,492,028 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 275,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 279,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 77,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 721,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,186,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 960,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc by 195.37%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 324,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 858,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 449,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,181,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.3 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 536,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC (DUC)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $4.36.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $20.03 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $20.96.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1607 Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider