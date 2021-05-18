EMS Capital LP Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Carvana Co, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: LVS, UBER, CVNA, TSM, PYPL, CCL, AMAT,

New York, NY, based Investment company EMS Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Carvana Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Lamar Advertising Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMS Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, EMS Capital LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 395,500 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10% Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 11,692,837 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Sea Ltd (SE) - 395,500 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 225,780 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.07% Nike Inc (NKE) - 564,490 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.58%

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 904,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 904,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 169,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 310,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 124,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 395,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 178.75%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 338,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49.