EMS Capital LP Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Carvana Co, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: LVS, UBER, CVNA, TSM, PYPL, CCL, AMAT,
- Added Positions: FB, LYV, OUT,
- Reduced Positions: SNAP, MA, MTCH, SE, NKE, Z, SIX, CGC, AGRO,
- Sold Out: CRM, GOOGL, PLNT, LAMR, AMZN, HPP, EQR, MRNA, DEI, CEPU, VNO,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 395,500 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10%
- Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 11,692,837 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 395,500 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 225,780 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.07%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 564,490 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.58%
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 904,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 904,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 169,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 310,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 124,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 395,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 178.75%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 338,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49.
