EMS Capital LP Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Carvana Co, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EMS Capital LP Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Carvana Co, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EMS Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Carvana Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Lamar Advertising Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMS Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, EMS Capital LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMS Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ems+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMS Capital LP
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 395,500 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10%
  2. Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 11,692,837 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 395,500 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 225,780 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.07%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 564,490 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.58%
New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 904,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 904,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 169,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 310,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 124,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 395,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 178.75%. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 338,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMS Capital LP. Also check out:

1. EMS Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMS Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMS Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMS Capital LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider