Partner Fund Management, L.P. Buys Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: NBIX, MYGN, BAX, JNCE, SNDX, BFLY, PODD, NTLA, KRTX, ALLO, DXCM, INNV, VRTX, FSII, CERN, MDGL, SBTX, ONEM,
- Added Positions: LLY, HUM, HZNP, MYOV, NVRO, MRTX, UNH, HCA, PPD, CNC, CYTK, ALXN, JWS, MCK, GILD, UHS, OM, WAT, ICUI, AVTR, RCUS, EW, HRTX, ACAD, DHR, CERT, DVAX,
- Reduced Positions: PEN, THC, AZN, LUNG, ICLR, MOH, BIIB, KNTE, GH, IQV, STTK, AERI, NVAX, ADAP, ZLAB, SPRB, FLDM, OSH,
- Sold Out: ANTM, IRTC, BMY, BMRN, HSIC, LH, PFE, TCRR, IONS, TRIL, RVMD, AMWL, EDIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Partner Fund Management, L.P.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,585,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio.
- Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 3,012,709 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,059,631 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,587,348 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.46%
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,055,510 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,055,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,718,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $82.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 458,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,262,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,484,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,828,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 525,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $449.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 142,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 96.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,054,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $144.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 444,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 309,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 145,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.
