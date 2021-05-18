Logo
Partner Fund Management, L.P. Buys Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Partner Fund Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Baxter International Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Anthem Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Henry Schein Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partner Fund Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Partner Fund Management, L.P. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Partner Fund Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partner+fund+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Partner Fund Management, L.P.
  1. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,585,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 3,012,709 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,059,631 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,587,348 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.46%
  5. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 1,055,510 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,055,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,718,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $82.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 458,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,262,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,484,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,828,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 525,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $449.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 142,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 96.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,054,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $144.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 444,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 309,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 145,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Partner Fund Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Partner Fund Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Partner Fund Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Partner Fund Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Partner Fund Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Partner Fund Management, L.P. keeps buying
