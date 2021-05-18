Yiheng Capital Llc Buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, JD.com Inc, Himax Technologies Inc, Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Niu Technologies, Silicon Motion Technology Corp

New Purchases: BILL, AKRO, SQNS, TUYA,

Investment company Yiheng Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, JD.com Inc, Himax Technologies Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Niu Technologies, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Sequans Communications SA, ACM Research Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yiheng Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Yiheng Capital Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 4,856,462 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 6,646,922 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 4,000,966 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,036,532 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.62% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 11,586,111 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37%

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 101,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 268,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 584,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 543.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 948,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,036,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in Himax Technologies Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,189,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 1665.70%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,784,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08.

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75.

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $5.85.

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Yunji Inc. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $2.54.

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.