Yiheng Capital Llc Buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, JD.com Inc, Himax Technologies Inc, Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Niu Technologies, Silicon Motion Technology Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yiheng Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, JD.com Inc, Himax Technologies Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Niu Technologies, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Sequans Communications SA, ACM Research Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yiheng Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Yiheng Capital Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YIHENG CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yiheng+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YIHENG CAPITAL LLC
  1. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 4,856,462 shares, 23.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77%
  2. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 6,646,922 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
  3. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 4,000,966 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,036,532 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.62%
  5. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 11,586,111 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37%
New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 101,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 268,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sequans Communications SA (SQNS)

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 584,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 543.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 948,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,036,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in Himax Technologies Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,189,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 1665.70%. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,784,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08.

Sold Out: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $139.98, with an estimated average price of $99.75.

Sold Out: Sequans Communications SA (6SQB)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $5.85.

Sold Out: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Sold Out: Yunji Inc (YJ)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Yunji Inc. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $2.54.

Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.



