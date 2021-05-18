Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Schrodinger Inc

New Purchases: WOOF,

WOOF, Reduced Positions: Z, SDGR, CPRT, ADSK, PTON, AMZN, SHAK, CRSP,

Z, SDGR, CPRT, ADSK, PTON, AMZN, SHAK, CRSP, Sold Out: DGNR,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Schrodinger Inc, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Valiant Capital Management, L.P. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,180,000 shares, 39.29% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,135,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,700,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,081,623 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.68% Humanigen Inc (HGEN) - 7,074,220 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.