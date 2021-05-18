Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Schrodinger Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Valiant Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Schrodinger Inc, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Valiant Capital Management, L.P. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Valiant Capital Management, L.P..
1. Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valiant Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
- New Purchases: WOOF,
- Reduced Positions: Z, SDGR, CPRT, ADSK, PTON, AMZN, SHAK, CRSP,
- Sold Out: DGNR,
For the details of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valiant+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,180,000 shares, 39.29% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,135,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,700,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,081,623 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.68%
- Humanigen Inc (HGEN) - 7,074,220 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.
