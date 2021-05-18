Kingstown Capital Management L.p. Buys Intel Corp, Atlas Crest Investment Corp II, Cowen Inc, Sells SINA Corp, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, Motive Capital Corp

- New Purchases: INTC, ACII, COWN, COLIU, SCOA, ENFA, MOTV, TLGA, KLAQ, ASZ.U, ATVCU, SNII.U, KAHC.U, THMAU, AGGRU, WPCB.U, NVSAU, LVRAU, KVSC, ITQRU, ASPCU, FSNB.U, FRONU, DHCAU, GLBLU, COVAU, VELOU, TWLVU, GIGGU, AAC, KIIIU, FOREU, OEPW, SVOK, ROT, PAQC, DLCA, JOFF, ITHX, HLAH, HHLA, PACX, HCCC, DNZ, SLCR, CSTA, SSAAU, OCAX, NAAC, PV, AAC.U,
- Added Positions: FB, WIX,
- Reduced Positions: GS, TME, MSFT, LSXMK, LSXMA, PINS, BABA, BX, STAY, FCN, GDX,
- Sold Out: SINA, STIC, MOTV.U, COOLU, CRHC, NPA, BTWN, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, ACIC, GFX.U, XPOA, SVOKU, OACB, ABNB, CCAC,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 25,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 250,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
- Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 400,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 250,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp II (ACII)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 599,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Colicity Inc (COLIU)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $13.23.Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.75.Sold Out: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55.Sold Out: New Providence Acquisition Corp (NPA)
Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $14.72.
