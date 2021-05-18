Kingstown Capital Management L.p. Buys Intel Corp, Atlas Crest Investment Corp II, Cowen Inc, Sells SINA Corp, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, Motive Capital Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Kingstown Capital Management L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Atlas Crest Investment Corp II, Cowen Inc, Colicity Inc, ScION Tech Growth I, sells SINA Corp, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, Motive Capital Corp, Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingstown Capital Management L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Kingstown Capital Management L.p. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KINGSTOWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingstown+capital+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 25,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 250,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 400,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% AT&T Inc (T) - 250,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 599,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $14.72.