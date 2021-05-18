Logo
Boxer Capital, LLC Buys Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Seagen Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Sells BeiGene, Pandion Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boxer Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Seagen Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Nuvation Bio Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, sells BeiGene, Pandion Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares, Celldex Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxer Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Boxer Capital, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boxer Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boxer+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boxer Capital, LLC
  1. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28%
  2. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 764,188 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.41%
  3. Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 3,484,264 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  4. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 1,094,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,675,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,074,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Talis Biomedical Corp (TLIS)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,550,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 687,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nuvation Bio Inc by 442.63%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,341,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merus NV (MRUS)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merus NV by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,030,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pandion Therapeutics Inc (PAND)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.9 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.59.

Sold Out: FS Development Corp (FSDC)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boxer Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Boxer Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boxer Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boxer Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boxer Capital, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider