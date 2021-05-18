Boxer Capital, LLC Buys Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Seagen Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Sells BeiGene, Pandion Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: SBTX, SGEN, CGEM, EPIX, TLIS, GMTX, IMVT, RACA, ARYD, IMMP, RACB, OMEG,

Investment company Boxer Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Silverback Therapeutics Inc, Seagen Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Nuvation Bio Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, sells BeiGene, Pandion Therapeutics Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares, Celldex Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxer Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Boxer Capital, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 764,188 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.41% Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 3,484,264 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 1,094,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.62 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,675,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,074,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,550,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 687,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nuvation Bio Inc by 442.63%. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,341,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Merus NV by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,030,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.9 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.59.

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.47.