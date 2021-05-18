Logo
Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Flow Traders U.s. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2021Q1, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 464 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flow+traders+u.s.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,516,098 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,257 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 538,052 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 848,779 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 528,106 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.36%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 1,516,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 252,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 538,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 848,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 146,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 715,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1170.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 648,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 919.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 138,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1980.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 515,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 1583.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 204,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 119.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 187,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 502,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC. Also check out:

1. FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider