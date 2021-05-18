Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Flow Traders U.s. Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2021Q1, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 464 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flow+traders+u.s.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,516,098 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,257 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 538,052 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 848,779 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 528,106 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 79.36%

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 1,516,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 252,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 538,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 848,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 146,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 715,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1170.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18. The stock is now traded at around $38.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 648,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 919.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 138,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1980.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 515,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 1583.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 204,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 119.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 187,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 502,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.3.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.