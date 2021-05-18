Q Global Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, United Rentals Inc, Sells Newmark Group Inc, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

- New Purchases: OXLC, PLYA, SRNGU, AAC.U, KAHC.U, TBCPU, GIGGU, CVII.U, FCAX.U, GMIIU, FSNB.U, DMYQ.U, APGB.U, CCV.U, RACB, ZM, KVSA, NXU.U, GIIXU, GSEVU, FACT.U, FVIV.U, GTPBU, LGV.U, MACQU, SLAC.U, JOFFU, EJFAU, BLUA.U, GTPAU, LB, HUGS.U, ITQRU, FMAC, FRX, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LOKM.U, KVSC, PMGMU, WPCB.U, LOKB.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SWBK.U, NGAB.U, JWSM.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, NDACU, MSDAU, CTAC.U, TLGA.U, NRACU, ANAC.U, HIIIU, AUS.U, ASZ.U, SNII.U, TSPQ.U, FTEV.U, HERAU, MBAC.U, ACTDU, KVSB, GGPIU, CLRMU, DHCAU, RXRAU, DHBCU, IPOD, OHPAU, TWCT, GLBLU, IPOF.U, MIT.U, FVT.U, MDH.U, ARYD, FTAAU, FRSGU, WPCA.U, ACQRU, RTPYU, LDHAU, DFPH, PFDRU, PSAGU, TWNT.U, VPCBU, PDOT.U, VAQC, FRXB.U, FMIVU, VGII.U, DAC, CLAA.U, IPOF, AMPI.U, IPOD.U, CFFVU, FSRXU, VTIQU, VTIQU, BRPMU, TWNI.U, PRPC.U, PICC.U, SVFC, RMGC,
- Added Positions: SPY, URI, TDG, QQQ, VVNT, LUV, DAL, NYMT, LADR, TRTX, ASND,
- Reduced Positions: CLDT, ACR,
- Sold Out: NMRK,
For the details of Q Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Q Global Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,102 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.93%
- New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 2,503,900 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.45%
- Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) - 1,750,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,409 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.25%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 32,006 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.76%
Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 552,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)
Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc (TBCPU)
Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 356.93%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 49,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 283.76%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 32,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 288.11%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 15,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 33,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 227.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 550,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 163.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 82,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.
