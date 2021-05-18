Logo
Q Global Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, United Rentals Inc, Sells Newmark Group Inc, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Q Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, United Rentals Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Newmark Group Inc, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Q Global Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Q Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/q+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Q Global Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,102 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.93%
  2. New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 2,503,900 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.45%
  3. Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) - 1,750,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,409 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.25%
  5. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 32,006 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.76%
New Purchase: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 552,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc (TBCPU)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 356.93%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 49,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 283.76%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 32,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 288.11%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 15,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 33,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 227.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 550,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 163.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 82,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.



