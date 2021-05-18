Q Global Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, United Rentals Inc, Sells Newmark Group Inc, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Q Global Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, United Rentals Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Newmark Group Inc, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Q Global Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,102 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.93% New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 2,503,900 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.45% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) - 1,750,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,409 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.25% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 32,006 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.76%

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 552,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 356.93%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 49,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 283.76%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 32,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 288.11%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 15,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $322.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 33,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 227.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 550,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 163.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 82,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.