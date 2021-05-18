Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys HMS Holdings Corp, NIC Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, Sells Tiffany, , Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: EGOV, GLUU, FPRX, MGLN, VAR, PAND, MIK, CLGX, FLIR, GWPH, PRSP, FMIVU, NAV, WDR, PTVCB, GNMK, GSAH, TPCO, BPY, IPHI, GRUB, SMTX, PRPB, PFBI, WSFS, CRHM, RTP, NGAC, IPOD, IPOF, MSGE, FRX, PMGMU, SNPR, QELL, UNIT, PDAC, GMIIU, MTB, SOAC, BTWN, PACX, CFVIU, SVAC, HYACU, HYACU, HWCC, VNO, RTPYU, FCAC, FUSE, GCO, HOL, RMGCU, HZON, RMGB, DCRB, REVHU, FVT, TBA, FVIV.U, MONCU, BRPMU,
- Added Positions: HMSY, PLYM, RP, CIT, STND, WORK, ET, IRT,
- Reduced Positions: HRTX, MRK, AERI, NTRA, LORL, HUM, ANTM, ABBV, VST, AXNX, CHRS, AYX, KKR, LXFR, PRTK, SRC, SGRY, LOMA, FOLD, NEX,
- Sold Out: TIF, CXO, MSFT, GOOGL, PE, FBM, FB, TXN, CTSH, EV, AMD, EIGI, BLK, BMY, TSLA, WPX, WST, FRC, INTU, TSCO, MAS, EIDX, NVDA, SWKS, V, PG, MA, SBUX, HD, DIS, ORA, PYPL, CKH, MKC, CMI, MTH, ADBE, OKE, KO, NEM, CSCO, BDGE, URI, VZ, ULTA, CFIVU, GRSV, INTC, LIN, AMT, ARA, COOLU, VIIAU, TWCT, EBIX, CTAQU, GNW, ZAGG,
For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management+fund+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.
- HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 707,061 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1137.98%
- NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 486,199 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,192,182 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,825,479 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio.
- Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) - 449,545 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 421,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 770,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 198,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 75,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 38,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pandion Therapeutics Inc (PAND)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 110,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 1137.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 707,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 1420.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 677,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 261.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 164,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 239.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 82,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp by 279.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 90,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (CXO)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P..
