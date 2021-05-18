Logo
Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys HMS Holdings Corp, NIC Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, Sells Tiffany, , Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys HMS Holdings Corp, NIC Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, RealPage Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, sells Tiffany, , Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Parsley Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management+fund+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.
  1. HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 707,061 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1137.98%
  2. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 486,199 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  3. Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,192,182 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  4. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,825,479 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio.
  5. Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) - 449,545 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 421,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 770,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 198,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 75,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 38,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pandion Therapeutics Inc (PAND)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 110,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 1137.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 707,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 1420.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 677,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 261.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 164,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 239.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 82,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp by 279.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 90,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.. Also check out:

1. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P. keeps buying
