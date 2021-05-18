Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys HMS Holdings Corp, NIC Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, Sells Tiffany, , Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: EGOV, GLUU, FPRX, MGLN, VAR, PAND, MIK, CLGX, FLIR, GWPH, PRSP, FMIVU, NAV, WDR, PTVCB, GNMK, GSAH, TPCO, BPY, IPHI, GRUB, SMTX, PRPB, PFBI, WSFS, CRHM, RTP, NGAC, IPOD, IPOF, MSGE, FRX, PMGMU, SNPR, QELL, UNIT, PDAC, GMIIU, MTB, SOAC, BTWN, PACX, CFVIU, SVAC, HYACU, HYACU, HWCC, VNO, RTPYU, FCAC, FUSE, GCO, HOL, RMGCU, HZON, RMGB, DCRB, REVHU, FVT, TBA, FVIV.U, MONCU, BRPMU,

EGOV, GLUU, FPRX, MGLN, VAR, PAND, MIK, CLGX, FLIR, GWPH, PRSP, FMIVU, NAV, WDR, PTVCB, GNMK, GSAH, TPCO, BPY, IPHI, GRUB, SMTX, PRPB, PFBI, WSFS, CRHM, RTP, NGAC, IPOD, IPOF, MSGE, FRX, PMGMU, SNPR, QELL, UNIT, PDAC, GMIIU, MTB, SOAC, BTWN, PACX, CFVIU, SVAC, HYACU, HYACU, HWCC, VNO, RTPYU, FCAC, FUSE, GCO, HOL, RMGCU, HZON, RMGB, DCRB, REVHU, FVT, TBA, FVIV.U, MONCU, BRPMU, Added Positions: HMSY, PLYM, RP, CIT, STND, WORK, ET, IRT,

HMSY, PLYM, RP, CIT, STND, WORK, ET, IRT, Reduced Positions: HRTX, MRK, AERI, NTRA, LORL, HUM, ANTM, ABBV, VST, AXNX, CHRS, AYX, KKR, LXFR, PRTK, SRC, SGRY, LOMA, FOLD, NEX,

HRTX, MRK, AERI, NTRA, LORL, HUM, ANTM, ABBV, VST, AXNX, CHRS, AYX, KKR, LXFR, PRTK, SRC, SGRY, LOMA, FOLD, NEX, Sold Out: TIF, CXO, MSFT, GOOGL, PE, FBM, FB, TXN, CTSH, EV, AMD, EIGI, BLK, BMY, TSLA, WPX, WST, FRC, INTU, TSCO, MAS, EIDX, NVDA, SWKS, V, PG, MA, SBUX, HD, DIS, ORA, PYPL, CKH, MKC, CMI, MTH, ADBE, OKE, KO, NEM, CSCO, BDGE, URI, VZ, ULTA, CFIVU, GRSV, INTC, LIN, AMT, ARA, COOLU, VIIAU, TWCT, EBIX, CTAQU, GNW, ZAGG,

Investment company Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys HMS Holdings Corp, NIC Inc, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, RealPage Inc, Glu Mobile Inc, sells Tiffany, , Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Parsley Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management+fund+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) - 707,061 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1137.98% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 486,199 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,192,182 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,825,479 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) - 449,545 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 421,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 770,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 198,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 75,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 38,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 110,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 1137.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 707,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 1420.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 677,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 261.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 164,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 239.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 82,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp by 279.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 90,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.