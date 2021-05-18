Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys NRG Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Azul SA, Sells Aramark, Bausch Health Inc, KBR Inc

New Purchases: DVN, AZUL, NLSN,

DVN, AZUL, NLSN, Added Positions: NRG,

NRG, Reduced Positions: ARMK, BHC, KBR, VST, WSC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Permian Investment Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys NRG Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Azul SA, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells Aramark, Bausch Health Inc, KBR Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permian Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Permian Investment Partners, LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Permian Investment Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permian+investment+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 6,873,815 shares, 32.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.05% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 4,508,943 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 5,181,707 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. New Position APi Group Corp (APG) - 4,548,093 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 2,631,428 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.96%

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.11%. The holding were 5,181,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Azul SA. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 918,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 439,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 103.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.41%. The holding were 6,873,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.