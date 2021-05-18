Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys NRG Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Azul SA, Sells Aramark, Bausch Health Inc, KBR Inc

For the details of Permian Investment Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permian+investment+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Permian Investment Partners, LP
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 6,873,815 shares, 32.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.05%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 4,508,943 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 5,181,707 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 4,548,093 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 2,631,428 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.96%
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.11%. The holding were 5,181,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Azul SA (AZUL)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Azul SA. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 918,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 439,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 103.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.41%. The holding were 6,873,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.
