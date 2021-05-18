Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Farfetch, FuboTV Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Vipshop Holdings

- New Purchases: FTCH, FUBO,
- Added Positions: GOTU,
- Reduced Positions: VIPS, TME, VIAC, TCBI,
- Sold Out: BIDU, IBM, VRTX, HD, SQ, INTC, SNAP, CRWD, PG, FISV, NFLX, IQ, AMZN, WORK, DISCA, CNC, REGN, WFC, SLB, MU, LIN, PFE, GRUB, SE, UNH, BHP, PDD, VLO, MGM, MMC, TEL, TFC, IDXX, GILD, VTRS, NYCB, LMT, MTSC,
For the details of Voleon Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voleon+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Voleon Capital Management LP
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 925,000 shares, 30.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,100,000 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.63%
- GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU) - 600,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.43%
- FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 850,000 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 575,000 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.29%
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.64%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU)
Voleon Capital Management LP added to a holding in GSX Techedu Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Voleon Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Voleon Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Voleon Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Voleon Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Voleon Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment