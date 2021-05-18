Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Farfetch, FuboTV Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Vipshop Holdings

New Purchases: FTCH, FUBO,

FTCH, FUBO, Added Positions: GOTU,

GOTU, Reduced Positions: VIPS, TME, VIAC, TCBI,

VIPS, TME, VIAC, TCBI, Sold Out: BIDU, IBM, VRTX, HD, SQ, INTC, SNAP, CRWD, PG, FISV, NFLX, IQ, AMZN, WORK, DISCA, CNC, REGN, WFC, SLB, MU, LIN, PFE, GRUB, SE, UNH, BHP, PDD, VLO, MGM, MMC, TEL, TFC, IDXX, GILD, VTRS, NYCB, LMT, MTSC,

Investment company Voleon Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, FuboTV Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, sells Baidu Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voleon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Voleon Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 925,000 shares, 30.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,100,000 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.63% GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU) - 600,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.43% FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 850,000 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 575,000 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.29%

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.64%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Voleon Capital Management LP added to a holding in GSX Techedu Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.