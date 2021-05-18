Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Williams Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, South State Corp, Intel Corp

New Purchases: FIS, CHTR, LBTYK, DAL, PINS, RC, RJF, MAIN, CODI, TPL, STL, PCAR, GPC, EES, EWJ, EZM, GLDM, ET, KKR, DG, OESX, ACU, WRB, URI, TECH, JCI, EMN, CP, CF, BK,

FIS, CHTR, LBTYK, DAL, PINS, RC, RJF, MAIN, CODI, TPL, STL, PCAR, GPC, EES, EWJ, EZM, GLDM, ET, KKR, DG, OESX, ACU, WRB, URI, TECH, JCI, EMN, CP, CF, BK, Added Positions: WMB, FDX, BBY, AMT, BAC, TDG, AMZN, BWA, HD, JPM, MSFT, SCHW, SSNC, STZ, IAU, SPY, PG, CDW, ROP, DPZ, AZO, UNH, XLV, COST, VWO, ADBE, TXN, WMT, GTLS, DIS, WRK, CE, XLI, VEA, ABT, CB, HDV, NKE, BRK.B, BLK, XLY, IJR, XLRE, XLP, XLK, XLF, XLC, TXG, DLN, GLD, XLB, VIG, IJH, SHW, NVDA, GE, GS, A, NOBL, QQQ, SCHG, SCHX, VCIT, NEE, VGK, DLR, VTV, CCI, CCEP, C, CAT, BSX, BA, TFC, AXP, ALL, SYY, FEYE, REGN, UTF, PSA, HBI, TMUS, PGR, FRC, PSX, ZTS, LIN, ISRG, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, FTV, UBER, PCG, NFLX, MSI, MDT, IEMG,

WMB, FDX, BBY, AMT, BAC, TDG, AMZN, BWA, HD, JPM, MSFT, SCHW, SSNC, STZ, IAU, SPY, PG, CDW, ROP, DPZ, AZO, UNH, XLV, COST, VWO, ADBE, TXN, WMT, GTLS, DIS, WRK, CE, XLI, VEA, ABT, CB, HDV, NKE, BRK.B, BLK, XLY, IJR, XLRE, XLP, XLK, XLF, XLC, TXG, DLN, GLD, XLB, VIG, IJH, SHW, NVDA, GE, GS, A, NOBL, QQQ, SCHG, SCHX, VCIT, NEE, VGK, DLR, VTV, CCI, CCEP, C, CAT, BSX, BA, TFC, AXP, ALL, SYY, FEYE, REGN, UTF, PSA, HBI, TMUS, PGR, FRC, PSX, ZTS, LIN, ISRG, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, FTV, UBER, PCG, NFLX, MSI, MDT, IEMG, Reduced Positions: AMAT, CBRE, AAPL, ANSS, INTC, IPGP, EFA, SPGI, TMO, PFE, IWB, CMD, CSCO, IDXX, NSC, ORCL, TJX, USB, UPS, RTX, FB, IVV, VT, MMM, T, ADP, CSX, CVX, CMI, D, LLY, EPD, XOM, IBM, ITW, LMT, MCD, MCK, MRK, PEP, UNP, WFC, BRK.A, EVV, JQC, AWK, NOW, TWTR, NET, DVY, IWF, IWM, MDY, SLV, VEU, AFL, APD, ALXN, AEP, AMP, ABC, ADI, ATR, ADSK, BAX, BDX, BMY, BAM, CVS, CHD, CI, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, GLW, DHI, DRI, DE, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, GD, GIS, GILD, GGG, LHX, HSY, HON, ICE, INTU, JBL, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, LH, JEF, MAR, MKC, MET, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, NTCT, PNC, PXD, PLT, BKNG, ROK, SLB, SRE, SO, SRCL, TGT, TFX, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WM, ANTM, YUM, ZBRA, EVR, BR, TEL, MSCI, V, VRSK, APO, MPC, SQ, DOW, CTVA, BILL, CARR, OTIS, IGIB, DIA, EEM, FDN, GDXJ, IEF, IEFA, IJJ, IWD, IWO, LQD, OEF, PRF, RWX, SHY, USMV, VGT, VNQ, VTI, XBI,

AMAT, CBRE, AAPL, ANSS, INTC, IPGP, EFA, SPGI, TMO, PFE, IWB, CMD, CSCO, IDXX, NSC, ORCL, TJX, USB, UPS, RTX, FB, IVV, VT, MMM, T, ADP, CSX, CVX, CMI, D, LLY, EPD, XOM, IBM, ITW, LMT, MCD, MCK, MRK, PEP, UNP, WFC, BRK.A, EVV, JQC, AWK, NOW, TWTR, NET, DVY, IWF, IWM, MDY, SLV, VEU, AFL, APD, ALXN, AEP, AMP, ABC, ADI, ATR, ADSK, BAX, BDX, BMY, BAM, CVS, CHD, CI, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, GLW, DHI, DRI, DE, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, GD, GIS, GILD, GGG, LHX, HSY, HON, ICE, INTU, JBL, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, LH, JEF, MAR, MKC, MET, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, NTCT, PNC, PXD, PLT, BKNG, ROK, SLB, SRE, SO, SRCL, TGT, TFX, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WM, ANTM, YUM, ZBRA, EVR, BR, TEL, MSCI, V, VRSK, APO, MPC, SQ, DOW, CTVA, BILL, CARR, OTIS, IGIB, DIA, EEM, FDN, GDXJ, IEF, IEFA, IJJ, IWD, IWO, LQD, OEF, PRF, RWX, SHY, USMV, VGT, VNQ, VTI, XBI, Sold Out: SSB, NEPT, TIF, ALB, MBB, ASAN, LW, PANW, APTV, DORM, MKL, CMS, CLFD, DGX, WEC, NOC, JW.A, IWP, VCSH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Williams Inc, FedEx Corp, Bank of America Corp, Charter Communications Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, South State Corp, Intel Corp, S&P Global Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC owns 424 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evercore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,169,195 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,010,466 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 59,912 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 460,608 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 335,848 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 416,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 215,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 90,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 16558.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,218,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 5779.46%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 146,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 393.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 261,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 880.25%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 262,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $1.29 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.82.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.