Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Williams Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, South State Corp, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: FIS, CHTR, LBTYK, DAL, PINS, RC, RJF, MAIN, CODI, TPL, STL, PCAR, GPC, EES, EWJ, EZM, GLDM, ET, KKR, DG, OESX, ACU, WRB, URI, TECH, JCI, EMN, CP, CF, BK,
- Added Positions: WMB, FDX, BBY, AMT, BAC, TDG, AMZN, BWA, HD, JPM, MSFT, SCHW, SSNC, STZ, IAU, SPY, PG, CDW, ROP, DPZ, AZO, UNH, XLV, COST, VWO, ADBE, TXN, WMT, GTLS, DIS, WRK, CE, XLI, VEA, ABT, CB, HDV, NKE, BRK.B, BLK, XLY, IJR, XLRE, XLP, XLK, XLF, XLC, TXG, DLN, GLD, XLB, VIG, IJH, SHW, NVDA, GE, GS, A, NOBL, QQQ, SCHG, SCHX, VCIT, NEE, VGK, DLR, VTV, CCI, CCEP, C, CAT, BSX, BA, TFC, AXP, ALL, SYY, FEYE, REGN, UTF, PSA, HBI, TMUS, PGR, FRC, PSX, ZTS, LIN, ISRG, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, FTV, UBER, PCG, NFLX, MSI, MDT, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, CBRE, AAPL, ANSS, INTC, IPGP, EFA, SPGI, TMO, PFE, IWB, CMD, CSCO, IDXX, NSC, ORCL, TJX, USB, UPS, RTX, FB, IVV, VT, MMM, T, ADP, CSX, CVX, CMI, D, LLY, EPD, XOM, IBM, ITW, LMT, MCD, MCK, MRK, PEP, UNP, WFC, BRK.A, EVV, JQC, AWK, NOW, TWTR, NET, DVY, IWF, IWM, MDY, SLV, VEU, AFL, APD, ALXN, AEP, AMP, ABC, ADI, ATR, ADSK, BAX, BDX, BMY, BAM, CVS, CHD, CI, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, GLW, DHI, DRI, DE, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, EW, EMR, EQIX, EL, GD, GIS, GILD, GGG, LHX, HSY, HON, ICE, INTU, JBL, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, LH, JEF, MAR, MKC, MET, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, NTCT, PNC, PXD, PLT, BKNG, ROK, SLB, SRE, SO, SRCL, TGT, TFX, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WM, ANTM, YUM, ZBRA, EVR, BR, TEL, MSCI, V, VRSK, APO, MPC, SQ, DOW, CTVA, BILL, CARR, OTIS, IGIB, DIA, EEM, FDN, GDXJ, IEF, IEFA, IJJ, IWD, IWO, LQD, OEF, PRF, RWX, SHY, USMV, VGT, VNQ, VTI, XBI,
- Sold Out: SSB, NEPT, TIF, ALB, MBB, ASAN, LW, PANW, APTV, DORM, MKL, CMS, CLFD, DGX, WEC, NOC, JW.A, IWP, VCSH,
For the details of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evercore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,169,195 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,010,466 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 59,912 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 460,608 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 335,848 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 416,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 215,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ready Capital Corp (RC)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 90,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 16558.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,218,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 5779.46%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 146,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 393.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 261,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 880.25%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 262,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36.Sold Out: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $1.29 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.82.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evercore Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment