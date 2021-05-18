Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Williams Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, South State Corp, Intel Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Williams Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, South State Corp, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Evercore Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Williams Inc, FedEx Corp, Bank of America Corp, Charter Communications Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, South State Corp, Intel Corp, S&P Global Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC owns 424 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evercore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,169,195 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,010,466 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 59,912 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 460,608 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 335,848 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 416,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 215,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ready Capital Corp (RC)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 90,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 16558.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,218,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 5779.46%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $306.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 146,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 393.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 261,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 880.25%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 262,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36.

Sold Out: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $1.29 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.82.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evercore Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evercore Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider