Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Talis Biomedical Corp, Henry Schein Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Pinterest Inc, Ontrak Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC owns 335 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 8,446,984 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 17,065,337 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 2,651,548 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 5,412,296 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.23% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 7,031,299 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,001,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,098,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,830,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,903,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 701,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 869,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,016,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,412,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,507,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Steris PLC by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,326,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 292,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 93.15%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,524,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RigNet Inc. The sale prices were between $5.68 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.8.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.