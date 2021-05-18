Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC Buys Talis Biomedical Corp, Henry Schein Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, Pinterest Inc, Ontrak Inc

- New Purchases: TLIS, HSIC, UA, INOV, VIAC, ACVA, TIL, DRVN, DOCN, TDUP, WARR.U, DBD, TDS, FSRXU, TSIBU, JNPR, ITMR, INNV, EQC, NWN, OLN, BK, RILY, DBVT, WPF, CPNG, YSACU, SRGA, NGAB.U, ENPC, LEV, SPRB, NGM, VRT, NCSM, GWW, RBLX, SPLK, LEVI, BATRA,
- Added Positions: VRM, RBA, TWOU, STE, WIX, VCYT, CHRW, MATX, SVMK, GE, MIME, NEWR, PFPT, PRPL, BERY, JWS, CMPR, NOMD, SKX, RVNC, ALEX, LPLA, SPB, TNC, TNET, ST, MIDD, SABR, CVA, HRTX, UPLD, DCPH, ZUO, ALLK, FTDR, SHC, CGNT, CGNT, TEVA, NBIX, BDC, PWFL, CRI, AGS, CARG, FHN, BCO, EVA, FORR, CDK, AXS, NWL, FEYE, ECHO, PING, AMD, DNB, AMT, AMSWA, IMXI, QADB, BJ, EVI, EQIX, ASUR, HOG, HDSN, ICE, IBP, EPM, BANX, CSII,
- Reduced Positions: PINS, FBRX, HBI, SBH, SSTK, MD, FWRD, COO, JCOM, QDEL, PACK, JBT, ABM, EXAS, SYNH, IT, ON, ABMD, SWI, HQY, OZK, HOLX, PII, GNRC, USB, C, AXGN, MMSI, NUAN, CDNA, FOXF, ECOM, PS, SWTX, VCRA, CRNC, EOG, KEX, THS, TRMB, UIS, LYRA, CTS, HCSG, JPM, TCRR, IAC, MEG, MNRO, OMCL, WFC, VKTX, VCTR, KNSA, NXTC, HUN, KMT, TTGT, HCCI, CLAR, CLH, HTLD, NFG, PENN, HLIO, ALBO, AGIO, BNFT, WMS, NVRO, LEGN, ENPC.U, LUNG, ACTG, AMSC, APA, BAC, CMA, IART, LKQ, TBI, MMP, MU, SP, MASI, HI, LOPE, CPS, ACHC, MBUU, ARGX, VICI, AQUA, ARVN, ORIC, WPF.U, INBX, SFT, TSIAU, AMZN, AAPL, COST, CRY, GHM, HD, INFO, MSFT, NKE, JWN, VZ, PNNT, WDAY, MODN, TDOC, PYPL, AGR, BOMN, ATUS, XERS, CSTL, MSGE, BEPC, TSHA, ALGM, OLMA, CERT, FDMT,
- Sold Out: BEAT, OTRK, SSNC, PFF, RNET, PRGO, VIE, NXST, TRNS, NGMS, NEM, RNR, SWCH, TPTX, VRNT, NGA.U, NVTA, BTWNU, ELF, MUH0, MRSN, LW, AEGN, ZION, XL, MCFE, PLNT, MPC, MTCH, RF, ACV, CSGP,
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 8,446,984 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 17,065,337 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.55%
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 2,651,548 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 5,412,296 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.23%
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 7,031,299 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,001,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,098,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,830,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,903,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 701,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 869,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,016,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,412,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,507,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Steris PLC (STE)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Steris PLC by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,326,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 292,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 93.15%. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,524,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: RigNet Inc (RNET)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RigNet Inc. The sale prices were between $5.68 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.8.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.
