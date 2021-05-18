RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, C3.ai Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company RiverPark Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Square Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, C3.ai Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverPark Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RiverPark Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RiverPark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 372,753 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,403 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,504 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,889 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 464,639 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 28,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 39,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 403,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 123,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 85,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.79.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.