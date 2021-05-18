RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, C3.ai Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, SNOW, ZG, IPOE, SQ, FTCH, SSPK, ACND, BKNG, MIT.U, SCHW, OCA, VAQC, ODFL, TSIBU, CTAC, AAC.U, GOLD, RMGCU, GLBLU, AMPI.U, ANZUU, TWNT.U, TWNI.U, FMIVU, GIGGU, GGPIU, DISAU, EJFAU, CFVIU, WPCB.U, CBAH, LOKB, SVOK, CLRMU, OEPWU, SHACU, PDOT.U, HLAH, ZWRKU, MSDAU, JCICU, VGII.U, GPACU, GPACU, FINMU, ATHN.U, GTPBU, FRXB.U, FOREU, KURIU, FCAX.U, PNTM.U, WPCA.U, GNACU, GTPAU, RXRAU, GMIIU, DHBCU, NRACU, STRE.U, LOKM.U,
- Added Positions: IQV, ZTS, AMZN, NOW, PINS, PGR, MSFT, RNG, MA, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, BX, SDC, TWTR, APO, FB, PYPL, AAPL, KKR, EW, ILMN, V, EDTXU, EDTXU, CTO, GOOGL, EXAS, SVAC, HZAC, CRHC, KEYS, ISRG, CPRT, TSCO, EA, EQIX, GOOG, MSI, ALC, CDW, SPGI, FRC, SBUX, PINE, OACB,
- Sold Out: NOC, AI, LMT, OCA.U, RMGBU, ALTUU, BMY, CTAQU, TSIAU, LCY, GNPK.U, FAII, LOKB.U, SVOKU, FGNA, XPOA, CTAC.U, RAACU, CFIVU, GHVIU, GFX.U, XPOA.U, TEKKU, CBAH.U, CFII, SPFR.U, CMLF, FIII,
These are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Advisors, LLC
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 372,753 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,403 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,504 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,889 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 464,639 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 28,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 39,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 403,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 123,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 85,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA.U)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.79.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)
RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.
