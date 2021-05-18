RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, C3.ai Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RiverPark Advisors, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, C3.ai Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company RiverPark Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Snowflake Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Square Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, C3.ai Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverPark Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RiverPark Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RiverPark Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RiverPark Advisors, LLC
  1. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 372,753 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,403 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,504 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,889 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  5. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 464,639 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 28,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 39,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 403,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 29,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 123,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 85,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 26,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA.U)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.79.

Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)

RiverPark Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of RiverPark Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. RiverPark Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RiverPark Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RiverPark Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RiverPark Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider