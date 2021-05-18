Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Sells American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Endo International PLC

- New Purchases: THC, VTIQ, VTIQ, LCAHU, LCAHU, SRNGU, AGCB, NXU, CFVIU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FACA.U, COLIU, TBA, HIIIU, NSTB, RXRAU, HCIC, SHAC, AAC, EQHA, PAQC, SD,
- Added Positions: AVB, PCG,
- Reduced Positions: GNK, FE, ROOT,
- Sold Out: ARA, ENDP, CFIVU, VIIAU, STAY, RLGY, TEVA,
- GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,961 shares, 45.11% of the total portfolio.
- Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 10,000,000 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 2,083,373 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 7,630,628 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 8,217,932 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 2,083,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQ)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQ)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.Sold Out: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.12.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.Sold Out: 7GC & Co Holdings Inc (VIIAU)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in 7GC & Co Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.53.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.
