Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Sells American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Endo International PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc, Landcadia Holdings IV Inc, sells American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Endo International PLC, CF Acquisition Corp IV, 7GC Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,961 shares, 45.11% of the total portfolio. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 10,000,000 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 2,083,373 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 7,630,628 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 8,217,932 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 2,083,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.12.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in 7GC & Co Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.92.