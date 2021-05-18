Logo
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fiserv Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fiserv Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 285 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28usa%29+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp
  1. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 12,575,000 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 2,190,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,800,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 182,500 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 343,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 362,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,071,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 54.89%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,028,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 971.81%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $139.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc by 90.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 228,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.73 and $45.32, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. Also check out:

1. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp keeps buying
