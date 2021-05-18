Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Buys Roblox Corp, Sells Etsy Inc

New Purchases: RBLX,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, sells Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 600,200 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 465,000 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 566,145 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,613,530 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 278,000 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.53%

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.3%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.