Homrich & Berg Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: SLRC, AUY, PNC, ICE, INTF, AVY, SCHP, GPC, SHOP, XLU, VTWO, VSS, SRLN, SCZ, ASML, IXJ, IVOL, BIDU, IGF, HEDJ, FVD, CIBR, ARKK, ZM, LHX, KRNT, OZK, BAX, TSN, TRMK, TPL, PENN, CBRE, LPX, TT, HOLX, HPQ, HSIC,

MINT, BSV, IVW, GPN, QQQ, AAPL, SCHO, T, IEMG, ALL, BRK.A, LQD, SCHB, AEP, GILD, KMB, MSFT, WEC, XEL, TDOC, SHY, VCSH, ADBE, CLX, ECL, LLY, LIN, ROK, SBUX, TSM, BNDX, DGRW, MBB, SCHH, SCHZ, AKAM, ADM, AZN, ADSK, BBY, BMY, CSX, SCHW, C, CTXS, COP, D, DCI, DD, EL, ILMN, KLAC, MDLZ, LMT, MMC, MRK, MCHP, NFLX, PGR, QCOM, SYK, SYY, TROW, UL, YUM, ET, BX, AWK, DG, PSX, ABBV, BABA, PYPL, CARR, FSKR, AGG, BIV, BND, BSJL, GLD, GSY, IWD, IWM, IWP, IWR, IYR, JKF, MUB, NEAR, OEF, PHB, RWX, SCHC, SCHR, SGOL, SUB, VAW, VDC, VDE, VEA, VGT, VNQI, VOX, VPL, VRP, XLY, Sold Out: EV, JNK, BIL, EMB, CCI, SHM, SCHK, GDX, BLV, LBRDK, VRSK, VTRS, DXCM, CAG, CSLT, DSKE, TMQ, JPC, USAS,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Homrich & Berg Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Accenture PLC, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Homrich & Berg. As of 2021Q1, Homrich & Berg owns 397 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 5,386,168 shares, 29.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 2,867,888 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,076,050 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.10% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 4,281,004 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 2,587,128 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in SLR Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 81,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $193.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 340,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.511300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,076,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,100,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 80.85%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 211.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 277,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.