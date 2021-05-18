Logo
Homrich & Berg Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Homrich & Berg (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Accenture PLC, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Global Payments Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Homrich & Berg. As of 2021Q1, Homrich & Berg owns 397 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Homrich & Berg's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/homrich+%26+berg/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Homrich & Berg
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 5,386,168 shares, 29.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 2,867,888 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,076,050 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.10%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 4,281,004 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 2,587,128 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
New Purchase: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in SLR Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 81,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $193.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 340,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.511300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 4,076,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,100,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 80.85%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 211.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 277,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.31 and $108.47, with an estimated average price of $107.48.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Homrich & Berg. Also check out:

1. Homrich & Berg's Undervalued Stocks
2. Homrich & Berg's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Homrich & Berg's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Homrich & Berg keeps buying
