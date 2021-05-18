Logo
Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC Buys Halliburton Co, BP PLC, Cactus Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Plug Power Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Halliburton Co, BP PLC, Cactus Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Plug Power Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/energy+opporutunities+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC
  1. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 83,236 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.61%
  2. First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 20,175 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.64%
  3. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 19,935 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.05%
  4. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 79,465 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Halliburton Co (HAL) - 78,995 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.53%
New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 28,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 78,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 192.22%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

