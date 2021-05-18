Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC Buys Halliburton Co, BP PLC, Cactus Inc, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Plug Power Inc

New Purchases: BP, WHD, XEC, DVN, XOM, RDS.A, CHX, AMAT,

BP, WHD, XEC, DVN, XOM, RDS.A, CHX, AMAT, Added Positions: HAL, HP, SLB, CVX, GTLS, ET, EPD, COP,

HAL, HP, SLB, CVX, GTLS, ET, EPD, COP, Reduced Positions: ENPH, PWR, PLUG, HASI, APD, SEDG, FSLR, ETN, ALB, NEE,

ENPH, PWR, PLUG, HASI, APD, SEDG, FSLR, ETN, ALB, NEE, Sold Out: CXO, SPWR,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Halliburton Co, BP PLC, Cactus Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Plug Power Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 83,236 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.61% First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 20,175 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.64% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 19,935 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.05% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 79,465 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Halliburton Co (HAL) - 78,995 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.53%

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 28,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 78,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 192.22%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.